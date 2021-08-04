Nigerians React As Buhari's Daughter-in-law Wears Western-Style Dress In Opulent Bridal Shower

A photo of Yusuf Buhari's fiancée, Princess Zahra Ado-Bayero, the daughter of the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasir Ado-Bayero, in an expensive and transparent bridal wear, has surfaced online.

Zahra's dress, it is understood, was for her bridal shower in preparation for the wedding scheduled to hold on August 20.

Her dressing had elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians in view of her religious background.

Also, Zahra's father is a ruler in Bichi, a town in Kano State where the Islamic corps, Hisbah, had banned dressing considered unreligious.

Some Nigerians highlighted Zahra's gown, part of which is made from a transparent material; they also pointed out that she did not have her hair covered as is usually done by Muslim women.

Officials of Hisbah in Kano State have over the years forcefully enforced its policies, particularly on dressing, on residents of the state irrespective of their religious affiliation.

The agency has banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcycles and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

Of recent, the Kano State Hisbah Board banned the use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners in the state.

Hisbah Commander-in-Chief, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, said the use of mannequins by tailors, boutique owners and others contravenes the provision of Islamic injunctions.

He added that the agency would educate them on how Islam frowns on the use of mannequins and send its officials to apprehend and prosecute offenders.

A statement had read, “Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam.

“We have divided Kano into five areas for the monitoring and implementation of the ban across the state.”

Yusuf, son of President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari is set to get married to his bride to embark on a lifelong love journey which is said to have started with their meeting while pursuing their academics in the United Kingdom.

The Emir of Bichi, father of the bride-to-be has given his approval for the organisation and inauguration of a 145-man committee to ensure that the wedding ceremony does not meet any obstacle or complication along the way.