#Oduduwa12: How Igboho's Aides Slept On Bare Floor For 34 Days

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 04, 2021

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja granted bail to the 12 associates of Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, who were detained by the Department of State Service following their arrest on July 1, 2021.

Four of the agitators were granted bail with the sum of N10million each and two sureties in like sum who must have a verifiable means of identification while the remaining eight were granted bail with the sum of N5million each with one surety each whom must be a civil servant.

SaharaReporters learnt that “the associates of the activist slept on bare floor since the night of their arrest up until they were granted freedom.” 

Asides this, there have been allegations of human rights violations by the men of the DSS on the 12 aides.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how DSS operatives dehumanised the females among the arrested aides of Igboho, refusing to allow her to change her underwear.

The operatives had refused to allow the woman, Amoda Babatunde, also known as Lady K, have access to new clothes.

The operatives rather insisted that she wash the clothes on her, dry and wear them.

Sources at the DSS detention camp added that the operatives watch as Lady K was “forced to strip herself; wash her clothes and dry them outside while she waits while being naked till they dry.”

The DSS on July 1 raided Igboho’s residence in Ibadan, Oyo State, arrested 13 of his aides and killed two others.

Those arrested at Igboho’s residence alongside her include Abdulateef Ofeyagbe, Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Noah, Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwapelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi, and Bamidele Sunday.

 
