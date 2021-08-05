Apostle Suleman Threatens To Sue YouTuber For Exposing His Money Miracle Scam, Gives 7-day Ultimatum

The M.S Amune & Co (Omega Chambers), solicitors to Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries has threatened to sue Israel Balogun over a 'miracle money' video he posted on his YouTube channel, Wholeness Africa Initiative.

Balogun, in one of his videos, condemned a miracle service organised by Suleman where the cleric was heard telling members that he would command angels to drop money into the bank accounts of those who believe.

The programmes were held in Edo, Nigeria and Atlanta, USA in June and July, 2021 respectively.

In reaction, Suleman's solicitors sent a letter dated 27th July to Balogun demanding a retraction of the posts (video and write-ups) alongside a written apology to the minister.

They stated that Balogun's action was a case of defamation of character against Apostle Suleman whose church, Omega Fire Ministries has members in 52 countries of the world.

In the letter, Balogun's statements were described as ‘hate speech, cybercrime terrorism, unsubstantiated and threat to his (Suleman's) social and religious image.

They stated explicitly that failure to do as requested will attract a full lawsuit against Balogun.

The letter which was titled, Defamation on the person of Apostle Johnson Suleman read, “We act as solicitors to Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries hereinafter called our client and on whose specific mandate we write you concerning the above captioned subject matter.

“Our client gave us a clear mandate to respond to the defamatory video against him which you did and put on your Facebook page tagged 'Wholeness Africa Initiatives', Youtube and other social media channels, in which you painted and portrayed him as a criminal, a magician and a saboteur of a country's economic values. In the said video, you also described our client as a fraudster who connives with some of his disciples to defraud members of the public.

“Our client considered the said video as a demonstration of acute mala fide, viciously concocted to mislead members of the public about this person, while at the same time branding our client as a false prophet and fraudster.

”The above allegations and defamatory statements meted on our clients by you are untrue, unreal, false and calculated to defame and/or bring him to ridicule before the Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, church members, the association of Clergy, the international community and reasonable members of the society as a Pastor of international repute and this act of yours has generated ignorant responses and attacks from his fellow clergy and the general public as a result of your malicious publication in various social media platforms watched/read by several millions of people all over the world.

”We, therefore state that the said video which has gone viral is baseless, misleading, posted to injure and undermine the integrity of our client: ipso facto libellous to the person of our client who has millions of followers all over the world and who is a pastor/founder of a church reputed to be one of the fastest-growing churches with branches in over 52 nations of the world (Omega Fire Ministries).

See Also Christianity Members Of Apostle Suleman's Church Threaten To Kill YouTuber For Exposing Cleric's Miracle Money Scam

“Be put on notice also that your said video against our client is a clear case of hate speech, cybercrime terrorism, unsubstantiated and threat to his social and religious image.

“You are hereby commanded that within 7 days upon receipt of this letter, you remove the said video from all social media platforms and also write a full-page apology to our client, copies of which must be sent to our chambers and also to be printed on your Facebook and Youtube channel.

“Take notice that unless you fully and effectually comply with the terms of this letter within seven (7) days from the date of the receipt of this letter, we shall invoke the entire due process of the law on you.

"Take further notice that we shall certainly proceed against you without further recourse to you if you failed to heed to the demands of this letter.”