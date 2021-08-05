Nnamdi Kanu Strong In His Convictions – Lawyer Says As IPOB Leader Spends Over One Month In Custody

The lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, said his client is strong about his convictions and he is in high spirits in the custody of the Department of State Services, Abuja.

The lawyer said this in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

Nnamdi Kanu

SaharaReporters learnt that a team of lawyers had gone on Thursday to visit Kanu in custody.

Giving an update on the visit, Ejiofor said, “Nnamdi Kanu is strong in his convictions, and very much high in spirit. He extended his best compliments and wishes to millions of his supporters across the World, fans and all Umuchineke. Your prayers and supplications formed part of his larger request.

“Our interactions dwelt much on our professional services; the highlights remain private. Victory is certainly ours. Thank you all and remain blessed.”

This is just as Kanu spent over a month in the custody of the DSS, having being brought back to the country in the last week of June 2021.

Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja had adjourned the trial of Kanu to October 21, due to the failure of Nigerian Government to produce him in court on July 26.

Ejiofor had informed the court that there was a pending application before the court to transfer Kanu from the custody of the DSS to a correctional centre.

Justice Nyako had stated that the trial cannot continue in the absence of the IPOB leader since he was not available to stand his trial.

The court had been adjourned to October 21, 2021, for continuation of hearing.