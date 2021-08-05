RevolutionNow Movement Postpones 2nd Anniversary Nationwide Protest, Says Fight Against Tyranny Continues

The #RevolutionNow Movement has postponed the RevolutionNow nationwide protest which was slated for today, August 5, to a later date.

And as it marks its second anniversary on Thursday, August 5, it has set its sight on pursuing an "intensive struggle" to free the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, who started the #RevolutionNow Movement, while explaining the reason for the postponement, said it is due to the need to have a bigger and larger mass action for the year (2021), but noted that the movement will engage in symbolic activities for today (Thursday).

The activist also observed that since the inception of the RevolutionNow protest in 2019, many Nigerian citizens have now gained more confidence and knowledge of how a revolution will help them out of their current misery.

A media advisory from #RevolutionNow read, “Today is August 5, 2021, as expected, today marks the 2nd anniversary of the introduction of REVOLUTION into the political lexicon of Nigeria’s checkered history. It was the first time a group of courageous citizens took on the behemoth corrupt, undisciplined, incompetent, feudalistic and fascist Nigerian political system with the plan to distinctly demolish it to save Nigerians from perdition and possible extinction.

“When the event of August 2019 hit in over 20 cities across Nigeria too it took many by surprise such that 5 million people searched and sought to know the meaning of REVOLUTION on google.com.

”Today, many of our citizens have gained more consciousness and better political understanding of how a REVOLUTION would put an end to their misery and birth a new era where social and economic justice will be accorded a prime place in their lives.

“The struggle for #RevolutionNow slated for today was dedicated to the release of unjustly detained citizens by the regime.

“We are happy to announce that the cowardly regime led by Muhammadu Buhari has yielded by releasing Shiites leader Ibrahim El-ZakZaky, #Oduduwa12 abducted from the home of Sunday Adeyemo aka “Sunday Igboho,” #Dunamis5 arrested and tortured for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to Church, several #EndSarsProtesters have all been granted reprieve while we pursue our next intensive struggle to #FreeNnamdiKanu and several other victims of impunity, we commend our commitment colleagues for a job well done!

“These token victories would however not eclipse our ultimate goal to upturn the rotten system of patronage, greed, predatory conduct and authoritarianism by the Nigerian political elite led by Buhari.

”However, due to the need to have a bigger and larger mass action for this year, it was decided that we would step down today’s direct action and only engage in symbolic activities. A new date will soon be announced for global mass action against tyranny and oppression in Nigeria. There is no alternative to a People’s revolution. #Revolutionnow #Buharimustgo.”

Meanwhile, Sowore earlier said only a revolution can set Nigerians free from the shackles of bad leadership and tyranny in the country.

He also noted that the results of the 2023 general elections have been written in advance by Nigerian leaders.

Sowore had called on Nigerians to join the August 5 nationwide protest taking place in all cities and towns in continuation of agitations such as the #RevolutionNow and #TakeItBack struggles.

Also, the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) has earlier declared August 5, 2021, the commencement date of protests against bad leadership in Nigeria

Tagged ‘Buhari Is A Full-Blown Pandemic, Quarantine Tyranny', the group urged Nigerians to troop out to demand a better Nigeria. It listed a series of demands which it said are non-negotiable.

On August 03, 2019, two days before the planned #RevolutionNow nationwide protest, the Department of State Services (DSS) abducted Sowore around 1:30 am in Lagos State for creating and championing ‘#RevolutionNow’, a hash tag used to criticise President Muhammadu Buhari's administration on social media over poor governance.

The activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience had accused the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of badly managing the affairs of the country and called on Nigerians to reject the wickedness of the government.

He was moved to the agency's headquarters in Abuja where he was illegally detained for 144 days despite different court orders issued for his release.

The DSS had accused Sowore of baseless crimes like money laundering and that he was plotting to overthrow President Buhari even though it failed to produce any evidence to substantiate its claim.