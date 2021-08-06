Babangida Should Convince Buhari To Convey Dialogue Over Agitations – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

Adebanjo added that Babangida did not believe in Nigeria and only made vague statements.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

The leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, ought to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to convey a national dialogue over the agitations going on in the country. 

Adebanjo added that Babangida did not believe in Nigeria and only made vague statements. 
Ayo Adebanjo

The Afenifere leader stated these in an interview with People’s Gazette, in response to the earlier interview granted by the dictator to Arise TV, where he (Babangida) had claimed that he believed in the future of Nigeria. 

Adebanjo said, “I know Babangida to be neither here nor there. He doesn’t believe in Nigeria. We call him Maradona. Let him come out straight. I can’t be dribbled. He is a dribbler. I know Babangida. What does he mean by that? 

“That can be interpreted in many ways. Come out straight. I believe in one Nigeria. All Nigerians must be equal partners. That must be clear.” 

The Yoruba leader pointed out that the only way to show concern for Nigeria’s future was for Buhari to organise a national dialogue to address issues that threaten the country’s unity.

“In what respect does he (Babangida) believe in Nigeria? A Nigeria in which one ethnic group dominates the others or what? We want to keep Nigeria together. Let us sit down and have a dialogue on the constitution and the Electoral Act slanted against the South. Let Babangida convince Buhari to let us have a dialogue. I’m not interested in vague statements,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics How Buhari, Jonathan, Sultan, Other Top Nigerians Made Miyetti Allah Untouchable Despite Atrocities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections No Elections In 2023 Until Buhari Restructures Nigeria, Renegotiates Unity – National Democratic Coalition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Conman Babangida Killed Younger Generation As Dictator, Should Be In Prison, Not Blabbing About Youths— Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Must Not Enforce Sit-at-home On Residents – Abia Government Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Faction Urges Igbo To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order To Avert Economic Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Driver Declared Missing By Family Detained By Lawless Department Of State Services For Transporting ‘IPOB Members For Kanu’s Trial’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Policing And Inequitable Society By Evans Ufeli Esq
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics How Buhari, Jonathan, Sultan, Other Top Nigerians Made Miyetti Allah Untouchable Despite Atrocities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Elections No Elections In 2023 Until Buhari Restructures Nigeria, Renegotiates Unity – National Democratic Coalition
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Conman Babangida Killed Younger Generation As Dictator, Should Be In Prison, Not Blabbing About Youths— Omoyele Sowore
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Nigerian Muslim Activists Wear #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts To Juma'at Prayer In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics IPOB Must Not Enforce Sit-at-home On Residents – Abia Government Warns
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Opinion IBB Is Right, The Political Class Divided Nigeria By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ohanaeze Faction Urges Igbo To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order To Avert Economic Crisis
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Driver Declared Missing By Family Detained By Lawless Department Of State Services For Transporting ‘IPOB Members For Kanu’s Trial’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Islam Kano Hisbah Prohibits Sharing Of Bridal Photos Of Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Says It’s Sin
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Police Inspector-General Of Police Deploys New Commissioners To 13 States
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad