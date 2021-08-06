Babangida Should Convince Buhari To Convey Dialogue Over Agitations – Afenifere Leader, Adebanjo

The leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has said former Head of State, Ibrahim Babangida, ought to convince President Muhammadu Buhari to convey a national dialogue over the agitations going on in the country.

Adebanjo added that Babangida did not believe in Nigeria and only made vague statements.

Ayo Adebanjo

The Afenifere leader stated these in an interview with People’s Gazette, in response to the earlier interview granted by the dictator to Arise TV, where he (Babangida) had claimed that he believed in the future of Nigeria.

Adebanjo said, “I know Babangida to be neither here nor there. He doesn’t believe in Nigeria. We call him Maradona. Let him come out straight. I can’t be dribbled. He is a dribbler. I know Babangida. What does he mean by that?

“That can be interpreted in many ways. Come out straight. I believe in one Nigeria. All Nigerians must be equal partners. That must be clear.”

The Yoruba leader pointed out that the only way to show concern for Nigeria’s future was for Buhari to organise a national dialogue to address issues that threaten the country’s unity.

“In what respect does he (Babangida) believe in Nigeria? A Nigeria in which one ethnic group dominates the others or what? We want to keep Nigeria together. Let us sit down and have a dialogue on the constitution and the Electoral Act slanted against the South. Let Babangida convince Buhari to let us have a dialogue. I’m not interested in vague statements,” he added.