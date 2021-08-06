Ex-President Yar’Adua’s Son Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Killing Four Including 2-Year-Old

Amimu was remanded on Thursday after being charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

A Magistrates' Court in Yola has remanded 36-year-old Aminu Yar’Adua, son of the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, in prison for allegedly killing four people in an auto crash in Yola.

 

Amimu was remanded on Thursday after being charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

The suspect is a student of the American University of Nigeria, Yola in Adamawa state. 

 

According to the police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had, while driving along Yola bye pass on June 23, 2021, crushed six people as a result of excessive speeding, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

 

The court heard that four of the victims were killed while the other two were left injured following the accident. 

 

”Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” the FIR states.

 

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

 

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

 

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him duplicate the case file and forward to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

 

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME How Borno Governor’s Task Force Shot Church Member Dead During Building Demolition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: University Of Ibadan 'Lecturer' Commits 'Suicide'
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME In New Video, Falz Addresses Electoral Malpractice, SARS, Religion And Domestic Violence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
CRIME Lagos SUBEB Hides From Its Responsibilities, Says Schools Indicted In Exam Malpractice Scandal Not Under Its Control
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Gunmen Attack Ajimobi’s Boys While Moving N357m Out Of His Residence
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Kill 15 During Overnight Party In Nasarawa Village
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu
0 Comments
52 Seconds Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida Rules Out Tinubu, Atiku, Says Nigeria’s Next President Should Be In Their 60s
0 Comments
47 Minutes Ago
Corruption People Who Stole Billions Of Naira Walking Freely Under Buhari Government—Ex-military Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Ex-Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri Lied Buhari Regime Killed 6 El-Zakzaky's Sons, 3 Killed By Soldiers Under Jonathan Government
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics Terror-linked Isa Pantami Signs Multi-billion Naira Deal With Korea To Capture More Personal Data Of Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insurgency People Who Don't See What Buhari Government Is Doing On Security Are Miserable, Pitiable Souls—Presidential Aide, Adesina
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Things Are Not Right In Nigeria, Let's Not Deceive Ourselves—Foremost Islamic Leader, Sultan Of Sokoto
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity One Officer, Three Others Killed As Gunmen Attack Imo Police Station, Deploy Explosives
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Opinion How Are The Mighty Fallen, By Achike Chude
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights Seven Cases Where Department Of State Services Detained Nigerians For ‘Big Men’
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME How Borno Governor’s Task Force Shot Church Member Dead During Building Demolition
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Documents Expose How Ex-Vice President, Atiku Used Wife To Launder $40million To US For Eight Years
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad