Ex-President Yar’Adua’s Son Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Killing Four Including 2-Year-Old

A Magistrates' Court in Yola has remanded 36-year-old Aminu Yar’Adua, son of the late former President Umaru Yar’Adua, in prison for allegedly killing four people in an auto crash in Yola.

Amimu was remanded on Thursday after being charged to court for allegedly causing death by dangerous driving on June 23, 2021.

The suspect is a student of the American University of Nigeria, Yola in Adamawa state.

According to the police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, the accused had, while driving along Yola bye pass on June 23, 2021, crushed six people as a result of excessive speeding, News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The court heard that four of the victims were killed while the other two were left injured following the accident.

”Those that died in the accident were identified as Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar (2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu (27) sustained injuries,” the FIR states.

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But, when the FIR was read to the defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him duplicate the case file and forward to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to August 19, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.