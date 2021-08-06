Kano Hisbah Prohibits Sharing Of Bridal Photos Of Buhari’s Daughter-in-law, Says It’s Sin

The Kano State Hisbah Board has prohibited the sharing of the bridal shower photographs f Zahra Bayero, who is getting married to Yusuf, son of the President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Islamic police described sharing of the photos online by Muslims as a sin.



The Emir of Bichi, Nasir Ado-Bayero, had earlier inaugurated a 145-man committee to facilitate a hitch-free wedding Fatiha which will hold on August 20.

Part of the preparations for the wedding Fatiha involved a bridal shower for Zahra, who wore a western-style white gown to the event held on Tuesday in Abuja.

Speaking with BBC Pidgin, the Kano Commander General of Hisbah, Harun Ibn-Sina, said the Emir’s daughter “is not above the law, and failed to set a good example to other Muslims.”

Ibn-Sina forbade people from sharing the photographs and videos from the event, saying it was sinful to do so.

SaharaReporters had on Wednesday reported that Princess Zahra Ado-Bayero appeared in an expensive and western-style dress which elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians in view of her religious background.



Officials of Hisbah in Kano State have over the years forcefully enforced its policies, particularly on dressing, on residents of the state irrespective of their religious affiliation.

The agency has banned stylish haircuts, sagging of trousers and playing of music at social events by disk jockeys.

Hisbah also banned commercial motorcycles and tricycle riders from carrying two women at a time.

Of recent, the Kano State Hisbah Board banned the use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners in the state.

Hisbah Commander-in-Chief, Ustaz Harun Muhammad Sani Ibn Sina, had said the use of mannequins by tailors, boutique owners and others contravenes the provision of Islamic injunctions.

A barber and his customers were also arrested recently for giving and having haircuts which were offensive to Islam.