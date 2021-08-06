Ohanaeze Faction Urges Igbo To Ignore IPOB’s Sit-At-Home Order To Avert Economic Crisis

A faction of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has demanded that the Federal Government should release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, while urging the Igbo not to embark on the sit-at-home order instructed by IPOB.

The faction made known in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the group, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Friday.

The group opined that the continuous incarceration of Kanu would attract grave consequences on Nigeria and the Nigerian Government.

Ohanaeze called on Igbos to ignore the order while urging IPOB to review its stance and think of a better strategy that would lead to the release of Kanu.

The statement reads, “The Sit-at-home declaration aimed at pressurising the Nigerian authorities to release Nnamdi Kanu will destroy the backstage activities and efforts of Igbo leaders and Politicians to use diplomatic means to get him released.

“There's hunger and hardship in South-East Nigeria from sad experiences of past sit-at-homes. There were economic losses, destruction of properties, and hikes in prices of food and essential materials across Southeastern Nigeria, and Igbos painstakingly endured untold hardship and this must not continue.

“Igbos should circumvent the hardships associated with sit-at-home and ignore it and go to their normal businesses on Monday. IPOB should review their stance and unveil more strategic planning with Southern Nigerian Governors and legislators to press for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu without hurting or subjecting the people to sorrow, affliction and despair."

SaharaReporters recall that IPOB had earlier announced a total lockdown of social and economic activities every Monday starting from August 9 in the South-East region of the country.

IPOB had stated that the sit-at-home protest would be observed weekly to demand the freedom of its incarcerated leader who had been in the custody of the Department of State Services for over a month.