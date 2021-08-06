Seven Cases Where Department Of State Services Detained Nigerians For ‘Big Men’

DSS on Thursday said it does not detain Nigerians for “big men” as alleged by a former media aide to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, in his article.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

Human rights activist and Amnesty International designated Prisoner of Conscience, Omoyele Sowore, has chronicled at least seven cases where the Department of State Services arrested innocent Nigerians on the orders of or in connection with some big men in the country.

Sowore was reacting to a terse statement from the DSS on Thursday saying it did not detain Nigerians for “big men” as alleged by a former media aide to the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, Olusegun Adeniyi, in his article.

The human rights’ activist, Sowore, in a response, catalogued some of the cases when the secret police detained Nigerians for big men, adding that the DSS was the “hushpuppi” of Nigeria’s security agencies.

He said, “In Response To Lawless DSS Threat Against Segun Adeniyi and the fact that it doesn’t detain people on behalf of Nigerian big men! These are some facts: Huge lie! The DSS is the HushPuppie of security agencies in Nigeria.

“Their directors told me that my detention was prolonged because I reported that the late Chief of Staff to Buhari, Abba Kyari collected N500million from MTN. Then they sent a delegation led by the late Isa Funtua to ask me to apologise to Muhammadu Buhari for insulting him on ARISETV. When I refused, they charged me to court with stupid charges which they later reduced to “treasonable felony.” I met a guy who was released same day as us who was jailed for eight months because he purportedly scammed his boss who is friends with the DG DSS and a director. He nearly died because he won’t eat for 21 days.

“A guy had his tendon cut because he stole foreign currency from a retired DG of DSS. Another guy had kidney disease after a prolonged hunger strike because he was opposed to the president of Chad, Idris Derby who is also now late. What about the case of Emperor Ogbonna who was detained because he had an issue with his state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu (Isi leather slippers).

“The most brazen and recent was the illegal detention of Anthony Okolie from Asaba, Delta State. Anthony was detained for 10 weeks because he unknowingly purchased an MTN SIM card previously owned by Hanan Buhari. See Also Politics DSS Detains Man Unlawfully For 10 Weeks After Purchasing MTN SIM Card Previously Used By President Buhari's Daughter 0 Comments 1 Year Ago

“Even in our latest encounter with the #Dunamis5 it was revealed that Dr. Paul Enenche told DSS to detain the five young activists for safe keeping because they wore #BuhariMustGo Tshirts to his church.

“Their final evacuation from the church security post was coordinated by a DSS director who was a senior member of his church. It is reason they don’t let people have access to their lawyers and families during detention. They also make their victims sign non-disclosure agreements after they are released. DSS is a criminal organisation. We need a revolution to hold all these criminals to account. #RevolutionNow.”

