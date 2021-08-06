Top Government University In Ebonyi Increases Hostel Fee From N70,000 To N300,000, Students Kick

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has increased its accommodation fee from N70,000 to N300,000 for a session.

A memo issued by the university to announce the new fee for another academic session was obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday.

In the document with the reference number: FUNAI/COM/S/105/Vol.1/ dated 02/08/2021 and signed by Deputy Registrar/Secretary, College of Medical Sciences, Dr F.C Albi-Oparaocha, the total school fees for medical students amount to N513,500.

Students of the school have condemned the hike in accommodation fees from N70,000 to N300,000.

For instance, a 400-level clinical student of the school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the hostel fee has been going up for some time.

The school now proposes to increase accommodation fees for students from N70,000 to N300,000, which is too considered too high for students to pay given the economic woes bedevilling Nigeria.

"I am a Clinical student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ebonyi state. The school management wants to make the accommodation fee N300,000. The fee has been going up for a while.

"Initially we paid N30,000 for hostel and N20,000 for caution fee. So, the whole package was N50,000 before.

"The last highest amount was N70,000. Our school fees were the highest of course as medical students. Other students paid N44,000 but we pay N104,000, with development levy inclusive.

"But, this is too much if you look at the economic situation of the country. The bone of contention here is the accommodation fee. I'm in 400 level and I think the media should help us," the source said.

When asked about the position of the Student-Governing body, he said the executive members of the Students Union Government had a meeting with the management of the school on Wednesday but the outcome did not seem favourable to students.

"I think the SUG had a meeting with the school management yesterday but the outcome might not really favour us," he added.