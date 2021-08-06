Top Government University In Ebonyi Increases Hostel Fee From N70,000 To N300,000, Students Kick

A memo issued by the university to announce the new fee for another academic session

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 06, 2021

Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State has increased its accommodation fee from N70,000 to N300,000 for a session.

 

A memo issued by the university to announce the new fee for another academic session was obtained by SaharaReporters on Thursday. 

In the document with the reference number: FUNAI/COM/S/105/Vol.1/ dated 02/08/2021 and signed by Deputy Registrar/Secretary, College of Medical Sciences, Dr F.C Albi-Oparaocha, the total school fees for medical students amount to N513,500.

 

Students of the school have condemned the hike in accommodation fees from N70,000 to N300,000. 

 

For instance, a 400-level clinical student of the school, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the hostel fee has been going up for some time. 

The school now proposes to increase accommodation fees for students from N70,000 to N300,000, which is too considered too high for students to pay given the economic woes bedevilling Nigeria.

 

 

"I am a Clinical student of Alex Ekwueme Federal University in Ebonyi state. The school management wants to make the accommodation fee N300,000. The fee has been going up for a while. 

 

"Initially we paid N30,000 for hostel and N20,000 for caution fee. So, the whole package was N50,000 before. 

"The last highest amount was N70,000. Our school fees were the highest of course as medical students. Other students paid N44,000 but we pay N104,000, with development levy inclusive.

 

"But, this is too much if you look at the economic situation of the country. The bone of contention here is the accommodation fee. I'm in 400 level and I think the media should help us," the source said.

 

When asked about the position of the Student-Governing body, he said the executive members of the Students Union Government had a meeting with the management of the school on Wednesday but the outcome did not seem favourable to students.

 

"I think the SUG had a meeting with the school management yesterday but the outcome might not really favour us," he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion On Federal Assistance To State Universities By Emmanuel Tyokumbur
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Maiduguri University Student Shot By JTF Dies
0 Comments
8 Years Ago
Education Fashola Renames Hall After Slain Yobe Students
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education BringBackOurGirls Rally: Ondo Teachers Protest In Solidarity Support
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Opinion Education: Still A Potent Force By Richard Udeh
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education OAU Students Who Protested Against President Jonathan Assaulted On Campus
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Entertainment How I Won Right To Co-produce Movie Based On Nigerian Fraudster, Hushpuppi—Media Entrepreneur, Mo Abudu
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida Rules Out Tinubu, Atiku, Says Nigeria’s Next President Should Be In Their 60s
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Entertainment BBNaija Is Like X-rated Movie, Displays Nakedness—Northern Youths Seek Ban Of Popular TV Show
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Didn't Allow MKO Abiola to Be Nigeria's President, 'Dribbled' Nigerians Like Maradona— Ex-military Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Human Rights Tough Bail Conditions Extend Suffering For Igboho’s 12 Associates In Custody Of Lawless Department Of State Services
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Police How Nigerian Policemen Killed My Brother At Football Viewing Centre, Locked Up Eyewitnesses—Sister
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigeria's Anti-corruption Agencies, EFCC, ICPC Go After Commissioners, Aides Of Delta Governor, Okowa
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Politics Why Biafra, Yoruba Secession Agitations Will Surely Fail—Ex-Nigerian Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
12 Minutes Ago
Human Rights Two Weeks After Illegal Arrest, Lawless Department Of State Services Detains 12 South-Easterners Travelling For Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Corruption People Who Stole Billions Of Naira Walking Freely Under Buhari Government—Ex-military Dictator, Babangida
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Human Rights Ex-Presidential Aide, Reno Omokri Lied Buhari Regime Killed 6 El-Zakzaky's Sons, 3 Killed By Soldiers Under Jonathan Government
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad