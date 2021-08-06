Tough Bail Conditions Extend Suffering For Igboho’s 12 Associates In Custody Of Lawless Department Of State Services

The 12 associates of Yoruba separatist leader, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, arrested in his house have not met their bail conditions 48 hours after securing bail from the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The 12 persons were arrested at the residence of Igboho in Ibadan on July 1 after the Department of State Services (DSS) attacked the place, killing two persons and arresting others.

They were subsequently detained by the DSS, which abused their rights.

SaharaReporters learnt that the associates of the activist have been sleeping on bare floor since they were arrested.

Aside from this, there have been allegations of human rights violations by the men of the DSS on the 12 aides.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how DSS operatives dehumanised the female among the applicants by refusing to allow her to change her underwear.

The operatives had refused to allow the woman, Amudat Babatunde, also known as Lady K, have access to new clothes.

The operatives rather insisted that she wash the clothes on her, dry and wear them.

Sources at the DSS detention camp added that the operatives watch as Lady K was “forced to strip herself; wash her clothes and dry them outside while she waits while being naked till they dry.”

The Yoruba Nation agitators had since sued the DSS, it's Director General, Bichi Mogaji and others for their illegal arrest and detention.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday admitted the 12 applicants to various bail conditions while ruling in their applications filed to that effect.

However, the applicants are still in the custody of the DSS in Abuja as the bail conditions are said to be too stringent, Daily Post reports.

It was learnt that their lawyers have however been working hard to get the sureties required for their bail as stated by the court order.

The judge who held that there is no criminal charge against the 12 applicants admitted four of them to bail in the sum of N10 million each with two sureties in like sum, while the remaining eight were granted bail in the sum of N5 million with one surety each.

The four applicants granted N10 million bail are Amudat Babatunde, aka Lady K; Okoyemi Tajudeen; Abideen Shittu and Jamiu Oyetunji.

The others admitted to N5 million bail are Abdulateef Onaolapo, Tajudeen Erinoye, Diekola Jubril, Ayobami Donald, Uthman Adelabu, Oluwafemi Kunle, Raji Kazeem and Bamidele Sunday.

One of the sureties, the court stated must be an employee of a Nigerian federal agency and on grade level 12 or above.

The sureties must be residents in Abuja, have properties and must swear to an affidavit of means.

The judge also ordered that the title deeds of the sureties must be jointly proved by the Court registrar and the DSS in addition to evidence of three years tax payment.

The sureties are also to submit all travel documents to the court.

Justice Egwuatu in addition held that the four applicants should remain in the custody of the DSS pending the perfection of their bail.

The newspaper confirmed that as at the time of filing this report, all the 12 detainees were still in the custody of the DSS.

Counsel for the detainees, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi confirmed that the detainees have not completely perfected their bail conditions.

He, however, said efforts were ongoing for the applicants to satisfy the conditions.