Yoruba Nation Agitators Seek Money From Supporters To Secure Bail For 12 Sunday Igboho’s Aides

Proponents of self-determination for the Yorubas are soliciting funds to secure the release of the 12 detained associates of Yoruba activist Sunday Adeyemo (Sunday Igboho), who were granted bail by an Abuja High Court on Wednesday.

Justice Obiora Egwaatu while ruling on the enforcement of fundamental rights suit filed by their lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, held that since there was no charge brought against the applicants who had been detained for 34 days.

It was gathered that the aides have yet to meet the bail conditions hence have not been released 48 hours after.

About N15 million is reportedly needed to secure the total release of the Yoruba Nation progenitors from DSS custody.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING Court Grants Bail To 12 Detained Igboho's Aides After 34 Days In Custody

Meanwhile, during the judgement on Wednesday, four of the agitators were granted bail with the sum of N10 million each and two sureties in like sum who must have a verifiable means of identification while the remaining eight were granted bail with the sum of N5million each with one surety each whom must be a civil servant

The sureties must be residents of Abuja.

Giving an update on Friday, Sunday Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, pleaded with all Yoruba sons and daughters to assist in raising the money before the close of work on Monday, August 9.

This is according to a statement issued by Maxwell Adeleye, the Communications Manager for Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, the umbrella body for Yoruba self-determination groups and titled, “Emergency bail contributions for 12 Yoruba agitators in Abuja”.

The statement read, “This is to inform all Yoruba Sons and Daughters that the initial disclaimer on the above subject matter was as a result of Communications gap which has been addressed.

"The accounts were prepared to temporarily raise funds needed to move our people arrested at Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho's house out of the bondage of the Nigerian Government before the close of business on Monday 9th August 2021.

”Our Legal Adviser has promised to supervise the utilisation of the funds for the purpose which it was created for.

”We hereby call on all Yoruba Sons and Daughters Worldwide to support this drive.

"NB: The account is strictly for the BAIL of the 12 people arrested in Chief Sunday Adeyemo Igboho's Ibadan Residence on July 1st, 2021. We shall keep you updated."

Igboho's residence was raided by DSS operatives on July 1, killing two persons and arresting 12.

The DSS had accused Sunday Igboho of stockpiling arms and ammunition, an allegation the activist swiftly denied.