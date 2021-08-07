Bandits Attack Travellers in Ekiti, Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Daughter

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen killed a man, and took away two others – who were his wife and his daughter.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday night waylaid travellers returning from a function in Ekiti State, shot dead the driver of the vehicle and abducted at least two occupants. 

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen killed a man, and took away two others – who were his wife and his daughter. 

File photo used to illustrate story.
The police confirmed the attack on Saturday. 

The police spokesman in Ekiti, ASP Sunday Abutu, said the gunmen shot the driver of the vehicle, a LEXUS 330 SUV, dead and took the two other occupants of the vehicle away.

The attack took place between Ewu-Ekiti and Aiyetoro-Ekiti, neighbouring communities in Ilejemeje and Ido/Osi Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

ASP Abutu added that the police, in conjunction with local hunters and operatives of Amotekun Corps, were already combing the forest around the area to rescue the victims and arrest the gunmen.

Witnesses confirmed that the driver was shot dead and the other occupants of the vehicle were abducted.

The vehicle, with registration number LAGOS KRD 264 GV, was left at the scene facing the bush with only the deceased inside it.

The identities of the victims had not been ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Friday’s incident occurred four days after gunmen also suspected to be herdsmen shot and killed a man named Ademola Afolayan on a poultry farm in Ikere-Ekiti on Monday, August 2 at about 5pm. 

Recently, kidnappers allegedly abducted some travellers in three commercial buses on Akure/Ikere-Ado Ekiti road in Ekiti State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers swooped on the travellers’ vehicles while navigating through the bad portions of the road.

