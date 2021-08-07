Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres

This is coming days after the state government was scolded when its task force personnel, who accompanied the Borno State Geographical Information System, demolished worship centres in Maiduguri including the Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria (EYN) church building.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2021

The Borno Government has urged members of the Boko Haram terror group to give up their nefarious activities so that they can be accommodated and integrated into the society.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, disclosed this at the end of an expanded security meeting held on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum

This is coming days after the state government was scolded when its task force personnel, who accompanied the Borno State Geographical Information System, demolished worship centres in Maiduguri including the Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria (EYN) church building. 

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported an altercation during the demolition, causing the security personnel to shoot sporadically into the air. 

A church worker, Ezekiel, was said to have been shot in the chest by men of the civilian joint task force to the agency, which is directly under the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

The Nigerian Army recently announced that over 100 insurgents surrendered with their weapons within the past two weeks in Borno.

The commissioner said the government was happy with the development and the sustained military onslaught at the shores of Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest.

“The meeting chaired by the Governor is happy with the clearing exercise going on at the shores of the Lake Chad as well as what is going on around the Sambisa general area with some of the insurgents surrendering.

“They (insurgents) are surrendering along with their arms and ammunitions. We will encourage them to surrender and discard their nefarious activities so that they can be accommodated, rehabilitated and integrated into the society,” Abba-Jato said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With Boko Haram Husband Reunites With Family
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Turned Down Individuals, Groups Who Offered ‘Peanuts’ Money For His Court Cases – Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics What FBI Probe Of DCP Abba Kyari Means For Buhari Government – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Headquarters Invites YouTube User For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Travels To Benin Republic, Meets President Over Sunday Igboho’s Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Sunday Igboho Turned Down Individuals, Groups Who Offered ‘Peanuts’ Money For His Court Cases – Lawyer
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With Boko Haram Husband Reunites With Family
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics What FBI Probe Of DCP Abba Kyari Means For Buhari Government – Former US Ambassador, Campbell
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Economy How Nigeria’s Local Government Chairmen Feed On Jumbo Salaries, 17 Allowances Despite Ailing Economy
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesting Truck Drivers Block Kaduna Road Over Police Brutality
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education Daddy Freeze’s Mum, Smaranda Becomes Association Of African Universities Board Member
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Headquarters Invites YouTube User For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Opinion Kanu Is Technically Still In Kenya By Aloy Ejimakor
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Taraba Polytechnic Matriculation Turns Bloody As Students Injure One Another In Ethnic Clash
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo Travels To Benin Republic, Meets President Over Sunday Igboho’s Trial
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Travellers in Ekiti, Kill Man, Abduct Wife, Daughter
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad