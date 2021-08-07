Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres

The Borno Government has urged members of the Boko Haram terror group to give up their nefarious activities so that they can be accommodated and integrated into the society.

The state Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Babakura Abba-Jato, disclosed this at the end of an expanded security meeting held on Saturday in Maiduguri.

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum

This is coming days after the state government was scolded when its task force personnel, who accompanied the Borno State Geographical Information System, demolished worship centres in Maiduguri including the Ekklesiyar Yan'uwa a Nigeria (EYN) church building.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported an altercation during the demolition, causing the security personnel to shoot sporadically into the air.

A church worker, Ezekiel, was said to have been shot in the chest by men of the civilian joint task force to the agency, which is directly under the state governor, Prof Babagana Zulum.

The Nigerian Army recently announced that over 100 insurgents surrendered with their weapons within the past two weeks in Borno.

The commissioner said the government was happy with the development and the sustained military onslaught at the shores of Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest.

“The meeting chaired by the Governor is happy with the clearing exercise going on at the shores of the Lake Chad as well as what is going on around the Sambisa general area with some of the insurgents surrendering.

“They (insurgents) are surrendering along with their arms and ammunitions. We will encourage them to surrender and discard their nefarious activities so that they can be accommodated, rehabilitated and integrated into the society,” Abba-Jato said.