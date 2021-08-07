Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With Boko Haram Husband Reunites With Family

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has received Ruth Ngladar Pogu, a former student of Government Secondary School (GSS) Chibok, in Borno State.

Ruth was among the over 200 abducted by Boko Haram insurgents seven years ago.

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram fighters invaded the Borno school and whisked away no fewer than 270 students.

SaharaReporters had reported that Ruth, alongside her husband, a Boko Haram-ISWAP terrorist, surrendered themselves to the Nigerian troop at a location in Bama.

Zulum’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement said the governor received the Chibok schoolgirl at the Government House on Saturday in the presence of overwhelmed parents who reunited with her.

"I am extremely excited both as Borno’s Governor and father of all sons and daughters of the state, and also as a father to daughters. I know the feeling of families of those still under captivity but we have to remain hopeful especially with today’s development,” the governor was quoted as saying.

The Chairman of the Chibok Girls Movement, an association of all affected parents, Yakubu Keki, expressed joy over the return of Ruth.