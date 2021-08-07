Nigerian Monarch, Ooni’s Committee To Meet Obasanjo, Soyinka, Others Over Yoruba Agitations

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2021

The 28-member committee set up by the Ooni of Ile-Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will be meeting with ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo, Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka and other top leaders over the ongoing agitations in the South-West region. 

The Coordinator of the Ooni’s committee, Akin Osuntokun, confirmed the development to Punch. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

Osuntokun said the meeting with top Yoruba leaders is geared towards seeking solutions to the challenges facing the South-West and also to pursue the interests of the Yoruba race.

Osuntokun said, “Those to be consulted are the high-ranking opinion leaders and traditional rulers including Prof Wole Soyinka; former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Afenifere leader, Ayo Adebanjo; Olowo of Owo; Awujale; Olubadan; Soun of Ogbomoso; Alake; Ewi; Osemawe; and others.

“We will consult with them on the sustenance and promotion of the collective welfare of the Yoruba, especially against the backdrop of the present political crisis. We will seek their blessings and counsel on how best to proceed in the pursuit of this objective.” 

He added that the meeting with the Ooni would come within the next two weeks. 

SaharaReporters had on July 22 reported that Ooni announced the setting up a 28-member committee made up of prominent South-West leaders to look into the issues of the region.

According to the committee coordinator, Akin Osuntokun, the committee will look into the matters surrounding the arrest of Igboho and other related matters.

The Ooni of Ife inaugurated the advisory council and called it, the Ooni Caucus. 

“The inauguration ceremony had been scheduled over a month ago and it is just an accident that it coincided with reports of Sunday Igboho’s arrest in Cotonou. 

"Nonetheless the council is actively interested in the new development and would appropriately respond in the nearest future,” Osuntokun added. 

He further listed the committee members to include Deputy Chairman Oyo State Traditional Council and Olugbon of Igbon, Oba Olusola Alao; Senator Biodun Olujimi, Mrs Toyin Saraki, Mr Segun Awolowo, Prince Doyin Okupe, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Prince Oye Oyewumi, Mr Muyiwa Ige and General Olu Okunnowo.

