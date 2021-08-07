Sunday Igboho Turned Down Individuals, Groups Who Offered ‘Peanuts’ Money For His Court Cases – Lawyer

One of the lawyers representing Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly Sunday Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu, has advised Nigerians to challenge anyone soliciting money from them for prosecution of court cases involving the agitator.

Alliyu stated that Igboho himself turned down “peanuts” money which some individuals and groups brought forward for his court cases, saying he was able to financially cater to his legal charges.

Sunday Igboho

Sunday Igboho’s residence in Soka, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, was invaded by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS, in July

He has two court cases in Nigeria – one in Abuja which concerns his 12 arrested aides and one in Ibadan.

It was, however, gathered that some people had been soliciting money from prominent Yoruba sons and daughters in order to prosecute the cases.

Alliyu in his reaction, cautioned Nigerians against contributing money to anyone. He said that Igboho or his aides do not need any financial assistance in order to meet bail conditions.

While speaking further, he added that financial assistance rendered by a few individuals had been turned down based on Igboho’s instruction.

Alliyu, in a statement, on Saturday regretted that many people and groups who have nothing to do with the cases had been laying claims of sponsoring the suits.

He insisted that no group or individual had contributed any money to the ongoing cases involving Igboho and his aides in Abuja and Ibadan.

“It has come to our notice that various groups and individuals that have nothing to do with the case filed by Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa have been laying claims to sponsoring the suits and/or criticising decisions of court thereon

“We want to be quick to say that as of today no group and/or individual has contributed a kobo to the two cases going on in Nigeria to wit, his aides’ case in Abuja and the Ibadan matter,” Alliyu said.

“Various peanuts offered by some very loud groups have been turned down by me on my client’s instructions.

“He has been carrying his cross alone with no assistance from home or abroad! People should be brave to challenge any individual and/or group asking them for money on bail on his behalf or those of his aides.

“Bail is free in all Courts in Nigeria and as such neither Igboho nor his aides need assistance on bail. Our client is willing and able to prosecute his matters to logical conclusions without peanuts being offered by those claiming to be involved in his struggle.”