What FBI Probe Of DCP Abba Kyari Means For Buhari Government – Former US Ambassador, Campbell

Campbell, who is now the Ralph Bunche Senior Fellow For Africa Policy Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, Washington D.C., wrote his reaction to the FBI’s probe of Kyari in relation to the police officer’s cozy relationship with serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi.

by Saharareporters, New York Aug 07, 2021

A former United States of America’s Ambassador to Nigeria, John Campbell, has stated that the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s probe of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, and the ongoing probe by the Nigeria Police Force showed some hope of police reforms under the Muhammadu Buhari's administration. 

Campbell, who is now the Ralph Bunche Senior Fellow For Africa Policy Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, Washington D.C., wrote his reaction to the FBI’s probe of Kyari in relation to the police officer’s cozy relationship with serial internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, also known as Hushpuppi. 


The former ambassador to Nigeria between 2004 and 2007, stated in an article published by the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), that the probe of Kyari also showed a “hopeful sign” of police reforms which Nigerians had clamoured for and which were one of the key demands of last year’s EndSARS protests. 

Campbell said, “The charismatic head of the Intelligence Response team of the Nigeria Police Service, Abba Kyari, has been suspended pending the investigation of allegations by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) that he was in cahoots with Ramon Abbas, better known as “Hushpuppi“ a Nigerian “Yahoo boy,” a popular Nigerian term for cyber criminals, involved in money laundering and fraud. 

“Abbas allegedly paid Kyari N8 million (about $20,000) to arrest and jail a rogue member of Abbas’ criminal group; those allegations are currently being investigated by the Nigerian police. A U.S. district court issued a warrant for Kyari’s arrest, but American authorities have not requested his extradition, though much of the Nigerian media expects that they will do so.

“Whatever Nigeria’s reputation, that of the police is poor, both at home and abroad. Among Nigerians, the police are a byword for corruption—grand and petty—and harassment, especially of the poor. Anti-police sentiment boiled over late last year in protests against the notoriously brutal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS)—for which Kyari formerly served as the officer-in-charge—collectively known as #EndSARS. 

“The Buhari administration has promised police reform, of which there has been little evidence. However, the investigation of Abba Kyari could be a hopeful sign. It should be noted that Abba Kyari of the National Police is not to be confused with Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Buhari until his death last year from COVID-19.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Sunday Igboho Turned Down Individuals, Groups Who Offered ‘Peanuts’ Money For His Court Cases – Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Leadership Crisis: How Osinbajo, Attorney-General Malami Clashed Over Governor Buni-led Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Group Mobilises Nigerians To Benin Republic To Support Igboho, Offers Free Accommodation
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EXPOSED: Speaker Of Lagos Assembly, Obasa, Awards Contracts To Self Through Company Registered In Son's Name
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Boko Haram Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Chibok Schoolgirl Who Surrendered With Boko Haram Husband Reunites With Family
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Sunday Igboho Turned Down Individuals, Groups Who Offered ‘Peanuts’ Money For His Court Cases – Lawyer
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics APC Leadership Crisis: How Osinbajo, Attorney-General Malami Clashed Over Governor Buni-led Committee
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Economy How Nigeria’s Local Government Chairmen Feed On Jumbo Salaries, 17 Allowances Despite Ailing Economy
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Protesting Truck Drivers Block Kaduna Road Over Police Brutality
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Daddy Freeze’s Mum, Smaranda Becomes Association Of African Universities Board Member
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Buhari Calls Police On Nigerian Protesters In London, Demonstrators Refuse To Back Down, Call President Terrorist
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Borno Government Promises Accommodation To Boko Haram Days After Demolishing Worship Centres
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Nation Agitators Seek Money From Supporters To Secure Bail For 12 Sunday Igboho’s Aides
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Babangida Lives In Eternal Regret, Lost Opportunity To Be Democracy Hero – Afenifere
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity Police Headquarters Invites YouTube User For Exposing Apostle Suleman's Money Miracle Scam
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad