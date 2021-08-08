Anyone Who Dares To Come Out On Monday In South-East Will Regret Their Life—IPOB Denies Suspending Sit-at-home Order

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has dismissed a news report that it has suspended its sit-at-home order scheduled to start on Monday, August 9, 2021.

IPOB had on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The proscribed group said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ will also affect schools and marketplaces.

It threatened to shut down economic activities in the region, adding that violators of the order would be visited with violence.

However, Kanunta Kanu, younger brother of the IPOB leader in a release on Sunday said the planned sit-at-home directive had been suspended to allow students in the geopolitical zone to participate in the National Examination Council (NECO) examination.

He added that a new date for the commencement of the sit-at-home order would be announced later.

But IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, in a statement sent to SaharaReporters asked South-East residents to disregard the information.

Powerful added that anybody who listens to that ‘deceptive’ statement and dares to go out tomorrow (Monday) will regret their life.

He said, “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has been drawn to the purported suspension of Monday sit-at-home order issued by the leadership of IPOB has been suspended by some section of media (sic). We wish to remind every Biafran that the sit-at-home order remains sacrosanct on Monday, tomorrow.

“Anybody issuing press statement concerning IPOB sit-at-home order is fake and any statement without sit-at-home order or any activity of IPOB remain Comrade Emma Powerful the media and publicity secretary for IPOB (sic).

"Therefore, every Biafran should disregard regard every statement that is not from Emma Powerful or DOS and Radio Biafra.

“We know the situation of those going for exam tomorrow but our demand is for them to release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and our people must understand that Fulani terrorists and Co. stopped our people school (sic) for three years during the genocidal war in 1967 to 1970 and it did not kill our people and this one day sacrifice for the release of somebody who has sacrificed a lot for our land.

“Anybody who ventures to come out tomorrow will regret his or her life. We warn you, tomorrow is total lockdown in every part of Biafra tomorrow.”

