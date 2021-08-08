Kidnappers Free Bayelsa Club Owner, Detain Wife, Father-in-law Over N185million Ransom Shortfall

Kidnappers have released the owner of popular Club 64 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Tari Ajanami.

Ajanami, 43, was abducted a fortnight ago at his building site in Yenagoa.

The gunmen however detained his 38-year-old wife, Christiana and his septuagenarian father-in-law over claims the N15 million ransom paid was far lower than the N200 million ransom they demanded.

The ransom exchange, it was gathered, was kept secret from authorities of Bayelsa Police Command and friends of the victim.

It, however, turned awry when the kidnappers insisted the N200 million ransom demanded must be completed.

The kidnappers were said to have seized the ransom couriers, who incidentally were the victim’s wife and father-in-law.

“We are however waiting to hear from the kidnappers. We learnt their satellite mobile phone gadget, popularly referred to as Turaya phone, fell into the water during the ransom exchange,” The Nation quoted a source as saying.

“You know N15 million was taken to the ransom exchange point. The kidnappers collected the money and held the wife and her father in order to demand more money from the victim. We plead with the kidnappers to tamper justice with mercy.”

But when contacted, spokesman for Bayelsa State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, said the police had not been briefed about the release of Ajanami and the abduction of his wife and father-in-law.