Otitolaye Becomes Nigerian Coordinator Of Reform Coalition, 'Publish What You Pay'

Comrade Taiwo Otitolaye has been elected as the new National Coordinator of a non-governmental organisation, Publish What You Pay (PWYP).

He was elected recently at the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of PWYP.

In his speech, Otitolaye thanked all delegates and members for giving him the mandate to coordinate the coalition for the next three years.

He said, “I have personally monitored the RETURN JOURNEY BACK HOME of our delegates, and we'll give thanks to God for safety. We owe the SUCCESS of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of our great Campaign to God, members of the BOT, Zonal Coordinators, valued members, and partners.

“We must specially appreciate the motherly role of the International Secretariat, especially Stephanie Rochford who has been consistent and resourceful in this transition period. Also African Regional body (Anglophone and Francophone)

“We equally appreciate past leaders that have held the torch of the Campaign. We're happy to see David Ugolor, the pioneer and founding father in Nigeria address the AGM.

“We want to specially thank Michael Uzoigwe PhD, EITI Country Manager, Anglophone Africa who not made (sic) presentation at the AGM but has been consistent in his support.

“Of Important gratitude to NEITI, OGP Secretariat, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); and others not mentioned. The Civil Society for Legislative Advocacy (CISLAC) whom with very short notice made available her staff to provide support in coordination at the AGM.

“Distinguished delegates and members, I appreciate you all for giving me your mandate to Coordinate the Coalition for three (3) years. I have altruistically served all the leadership of the campaign, From David Ugolor to Patrick Chiekwe who handed over to me...You gave my HEART in service without expectations of reward.

“I want to assure you all, that my style of leadership is Committee system; COLLECTIVE LEADERSHIP situated in theory and practice, capacity and resourcefulness. Everyone in this Coalition matters!

“I am open to suggestions, advice, and mentorship, for LIFE'S LEARNING PROCESSES IS A CONTINUUM. We shall together harness our strength to manage our challenges. We look forward to robust Evidence-Based Engagements (EBEs).

“Please don't hesitate to come on board with what will move the Coalition forward. On behalf of the BOT Steering Committee, I thank you all. The Responsibility of building a new Coalition has been placed upon us, with God, you and I, we shall fight the cause.”

'Publish What You Pay' is the worldwide campaign for open and accountable extractive industry. It is a global movement working to ensure that revenues from oil, gas, and mining are used to drive development.

It has more than 1,000 member organisations and 51 national coalitions.

'Publish What You Pay Nigeria' is a coalition launched in 2004, which builds the capacity of the civil society organisations on the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI).

It also supports public debate on the reform in the extractive sector and other governance reports in the sector.