Why I Left Nigeria For Benin Republic, Not Intimidated By Buhari Government—Yoruba Secession Agitator, Akintoye

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, Professor Banji Akintoye, has confirmed media reports that he is Benin Republic.

The renowned historian, however, said he is not on the run following reports that the Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigerian government is planning to arrest him.

Professor Banji Akintoye

A statement by his Communications Manager, Mr. Maxwell Adeleye, said Akintoye is in Benin Republic to ensure the release of the detained Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, from detention in the Fancophone country.

He vowed to return to return to Nigeria once Igboho's freedom has been secured so he can resume his struggle for the actualisation of Yoruba Nation.

According to him, he has not committed any offence to warrant his arrest or intimidation.

For him, the fight for the liberation of Yoruba Nation is about "no retreat, no surrender".

"Myself, the President-General and Professor Wale Adeniran (Chairman) of Ilana Omo Oodua, are currently in the Republic of Benin as reported, but not on the run.

“We are here to supervise and coordinate, by all legal and and other means, the struggle for the release of our son and patriot, Sunday Adeyemo Igboho, detained by the Government from custody.

"By demanding peaceful self-determination for the Yoruba Nation, I am not breaking any law, since self-determination is recognised by the international and Nigerian laws to be an inalienable right of every nationality, large or small, in the world.

“I have earned a solid reputation as a highly respected advocate of a peaceful self-determination struggle. I have even written a book on the subject which is already being used as a manual by Yoruba self-determination advocates and organisations.

“Irrespective of what the Nigerian Government may be planning against me, I want to say without any fear or intimidation that I will be returning to Nigeria immediately Ighoho is released from custody. I can’t be intimidated because I’ve not committed any offense, just like Sunday Igboho.

“Let me tell all Yoruba People across the world that there’s no cause for alarm. I didn’t flee to anywhere. I am in Benin Republic running your errands. The struggle is no retreat, no surrender," he said.