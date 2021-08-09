Borno Cleric Identifies Four Churches Demolished By State Government’s Task Force

The cleric listed four churches which had recently been destroyed by the state government’s task force.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

A Borno State cleric and Director-General, Center for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Pastor Musa Dikwa, has alleged that the Borno State Government is intolerant of Christians and churches in the state.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, the cleric listed four churches which had recently been destroyed by the state government’s task force.

The Director General, Centre for Justice on Religion and Ethnicity in Nigeria, Kallamu Musa Ali Dikwa

He listed the worship centres as; The Sanctuary Church at Tudun Wada, Total Gospel International church, Mairi-Bakin Kogi, Christ Favor Land Pompomari Bye-pass and Jubilee sanctuary church.

Dikwa alleged that such intolerance was responsible for the demolition of church buildings in several parts of the state.

He said, “The Borno State government setting up an investigation committee on the demolition of EYN Church and the killing of a Christian brother by the civilian JTF is just a cover-up.

“In 2006 February, politicians in the state used the government sponsor the Boko Haram members to burn down several churches and kill over 200 Christians. The governor then set up an investigation committee and to date, no report is out about the incident.

”One may ask, who are the members of this civilian Joint Task Force? Are they not members of the same so-called repentant Boko Haram terrorists? They are busy giving the so-called names to repentant Boko Haram members. Please who is deceiving who in this country?

”Recently one Babagana Kachalla Ali Gajiram threatened to deal with the entire Church in Borno because the EYN women's fellowship dressed in Kanuri women's dresses during their programme.

“Therefore I have a strong belief that the Zanna Gadama of Borno and his cohorts are behind the incident. If the Borno State Governor, Umara Zulum, want to prove himself that he is innocent about the plan against the church, the first thing he must do is order the arrest of Babagana Kachalla Ali Gajiram and his cohorts; and then continue with the investigation.”

SaharaReporters, New York

