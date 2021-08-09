BREAKING: Nigerian Investment Council's Boss, Sadiku Arrested, Detained Over Fraud

As of the time of filling this report, she has spent over nine hours with her interrogators.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Investment Promotion Council, Mrs Yewande Sadiku, has been arrested and detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission over alleged monumental fraud.

The technocrat, who arrived at the headquarters of the anti-graft agency at about 11am, on Monday, August 9, 2021, is being grilled by a team of operatives of the Commission over wide ranging corruption issues.

 A source familiar with the investigation disclosed that the NIPC boss is being questioned for abuse of office, bordering largely on contract fraud running into several millions of Naira and a number of frivolous allowances.

“She is cooperating and has volunteered statement but there is still a lot of grounds to be covered,” the source said.

When contacted, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren confirmed her presence in the Commission but declined further comment.

