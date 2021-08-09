Indonesia Police Brutalise Nigerian Diplomatic Officer At Supermarket

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

An official of the Nigerian High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia has been arrested and tortured by the Indonesian police after he went out to shop at a supermarket.

The officer, identified as Ibrahim, was accosted by the police, after which he told them that he was working as an officer of the Nigerian High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia.

It was learnt that his Identification card and passport were, however, not with him during his visit to the place.

The Indonesia police officers reportedly did not listen to his plea and he was forced down inside a vehicle where he was beaten, and he started to suffocate.

A video footage shows how Ibrahim was tightly held on the throat in a way suggesting that they wanted to suffocate him.

He was also heard screaming that he could not breathe.

The officers had ignored his explanation and plea and continue torturing him.

