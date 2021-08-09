Lawless Department Of State Services Files Fresh Remand Application Against Igboho’s Associates, Asks Court To Revoke Bail

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a remand application at the Federal High Court in Abuja, asking the court to nullify the bail earlier granted to four of the 12 detained associates of embattled Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho.

In the motion no FHC/ABJ/CS/647/2021, filed on Monday by the DSS lawyer, Idowu Awo, the secret police urged Justice Obiora Egwuatu to cancel the bail granted to Amudat Babatunde, Abideen Shittu, Jamiu Oyetunji, and Bamidele Sunday.

The DSS lawyer urged the court to remand the four detainees “pending their arraignment during court vacation”.

“That credible information available to the Applicants/Respondents shows that associates of Respondents/Applicants have intensified plans to evacuate them to jurisdiction outside the reach of this Court and the Applicants/Respondents.

“That I know that Respondents/Applicants have intensified plans with their associates to flee to Benin Republic once they are released from custody,” part of the court documents read.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu last Wednesday admitted the 12 applicants to bail after spending five weeks in the custody of the secret police.

The judge said said it was clear that no charge had been brought against them since their arrest.

As such, the court held that detaining them without charging them contravenes the provisions of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and their fundamental rights.

Eight of the applicants, the 1st, 3rd, 4th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, and 11th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N5 million each with surety in like sum resident in Abuja.

The remaining four applicants, the 2nd, 5th, 6th, and 12th applicants, were granted bail in the sum of N10 million each with surety in like sum also resident in Abuja.

On July 1, DSS operatives stormed the residence of Igboho at Soka, Ibadan around 1 am, killing two of his associates and arresting about 12 persons.

The Yoruba Nation agitator, who escaped the raid, is currently facing trial in Benin Republic, after he was recently arrested.

After the raid of his Soka residence in Ibadan, presidential aide, Garba Shehu, declared Igboho was “conducting acts of terror and disturbing the peace”.

The presidential aide accused the Yoruba Nation proponent of attempting to build an armoury and planning to undermine the unity of the nation.