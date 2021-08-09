PDP Governors’ Six-Hour Meeting Over Embattled Chairman, Secondus Ends In Deadlock

The governors of the Peoples Democratic Party could not agree on the fate of the embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, despite a six-hour-long meeting.

On Monday, the governors held a meeting at the Akwa Ibom State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, but were unable to find a way out of the lingering leadership crisis following persistent calls for Secondus' resignation.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Sokoto state governor and chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, expressed the readiness of the governors to continue the meeting until the Secondus’ issue was resolved, Vanguard reports.

He said, “We discussed extensively on matters of the moment concerning our party and we have collectively resolved to continue to work together in unity.

“This meeting will continue tomorrow (Tuesday) with other stakeholders. Very soon, Nigerians, and indeed all of you, will hear our resolution.

“But we are working towards resolving all issues, as a family. By the grace of God, we are going to achieve that."

The governors received the position of six National Working Committee and the members of the party who had earlier appended their signatures in demand for Secondus’ resignation but they were unable to take a definite stand on the matter.

Secondus, who arrived at the venue of the meeting hours after it had started, remained defiant that he would not resign from office.

“No, I am not going to resign,” he said when asked if he would throw in the towel.

The governors in attendance include Aminu Tambuwal, Oluseyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Godwin Obaseki of Sokoto, Oyo, Rivers, Delta and Edo states respectively.

Others at the meeting included; Samuel Ortom, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Okezie Ikpeazu, Adamu Fintiri, Bala Mohammed, Udoh Emmanuel, Douye Diri and Darius Ishaku, governors of Benue, Enugu, Abia, Adamawa, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa and Taraba states respectively.