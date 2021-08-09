Pentecostal Churches In Nigeria Are A Scam, Gathering Of Greedy Lazy Men—Mother Of Molested Deeper Life School Pupil

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the Junior Secondary School 1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, who was allegedly assaulted and molested by his colleagues, has declared that Pentecostal churches in Nigeria are a pure scam.

In a Facebook live video, Deborah advised her children to avoid such churches and never be deceived by pastors.

Her comment comes against the backdrop of the controversies surrounding her son's case, which is currently in court.

In the video which was recorded during a morning devotion with her kids, Okezie warned them against going to church.

According to her, their family gathering for prayer and worship is enough.

She was seen advising pastors in Nigeria to emulate Jesus Christ by selling their expensive properties and using the proceeds to help the poor.

A visibly angry Deborah said amid tears, “Let it register in your head. Gather in your house, collect your offering and go and give to the needy. How can I give you my offering, tithe and you use it to suppress me?

"When Jesus was on earth, he healed the sick, fed the poor but you are killing the children. Jesus said children should come to him but you pastors now are oppressing children.

“Pentecostal churches in Nigeria is (sic) a big-time scam, a place where a bunch of lazy men gathers and say they are practising church. If it’s truly based on love, a lot of things will not be happening, but when the church turns out doing everything to defeat a child, that is a scam.

“Don’t give your money to lazy people who stay on the pulpit and talk love that they cannot practise. The end of it is tithe and offering they want to collect.

“Repent, sell those G-Wagons, and help the poor. The President, the governor cannot do it alone.

“...I am talking based on experience."

Meanwhile, the family had instituted a legal action to get justice for Don Davis, as revealed by David Okokon, a lawyer.

Okokon said another case was instituted by the Akwa Ibom State government.

He stated that the Eagle Eyes Network Chamber had written to the school on the matter to resolve the issue without litigation but the church (Deeper Christian Life Ministry, owners of the school) allegedly told the family of the victim to “do their worse".

Okokon said the statement made by the school made his Chamber institute a civil case at the High Court.