Pentecostal Churches In Nigeria Are A Scam, Gathering Of Greedy Lazy Men—Mother Of Molested Deeper Life School Pupil

Her comment comes against the backdrop of the controversies surrounding her son's case, which is currently in court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Deborah Okezie, mother of Don Davis Archibong, the Junior Secondary School 1 student of Deeper Life High School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom, who was allegedly assaulted and molested by his colleagues, has declared that Pentecostal churches in Nigeria are a pure scam.

 

In a Facebook live video, Deborah advised her children to avoid such churches and never be deceived by pastors.

Her comment comes against the backdrop of the controversies surrounding her son's case, which is currently in court. 

 

In the video which was recorded during a morning devotion with her kids, Okezie warned them against going to church.

 

According to her, their family gathering for prayer and worship is enough.

 

She was seen advising pastors in Nigeria to emulate Jesus Christ by selling their expensive properties and using the proceeds to help the poor. 

 

A visibly angry Deborah said amid tears, “Let it register in your head. Gather in your house, collect your offering and go and give to the needy. How can I give you my offering, tithe and you use it to suppress me?

 

"When Jesus was on earth, he healed the sick, fed the poor but you are killing the children. Jesus said children should come to him but you pastors now are oppressing children. 

 

“Pentecostal churches in Nigeria is (sic) a big-time scam, a place where a bunch of lazy men gathers and say they are practising church. If it’s truly based on love, a lot of things will not be happening, but when the church turns out doing everything to defeat a child, that is a scam.

 

“Don’t give your money to lazy people who stay on the pulpit and talk love that they cannot practise. The end of it is tithe and offering they want to collect.

 

“Repent, sell those G-Wagons, and help the poor. The President, the governor cannot do it alone.

 

“...I am talking based on experience."

 

Meanwhile, the family had instituted a legal action to get justice for Don Davis, as revealed by David Okokon, a lawyer.

 

Okokon said another case was instituted by the Akwa Ibom State government.

 

He stated that the Eagle Eyes Network Chamber had written to the school on the matter to resolve the issue without litigation but the church (Deeper Christian Life Ministry, owners of the school) allegedly told the family of the victim to “do their worse".

 

Okokon said the statement made by the school made his Chamber institute a civil case at the High Court.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Five Persons Dead As Tanker Crushes Taxicab In Oyo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Owes Us Three Months’ Salaries – Beneficiaries Of 774,000 Special Public Scheme Cry Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Doles Out Clothes, Food Items To Over 1000 ‘Surrendered’ Boko Haram Fighters, Families
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N500million Ransom For Abducted Niger Commissioner
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Cleric Identifies Four Churches Demolished By State Government’s Task Force
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Accident Five Persons Dead As Tanker Crushes Taxicab In Oyo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Owes Us Three Months’ Salaries – Beneficiaries Of 774,000 Special Public Scheme Cry Out
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Doles Out Clothes, Food Items To Over 1000 ‘Surrendered’ Boko Haram Fighters, Families
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB's Sit-At-Home: Unknown Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Cart Away Arms
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors’ Six-Hour Meeting Over Embattled Chairman, Secondus Ends In Deadlock
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Journalism FACT-CHECK: Did The UN Issue Alert On Organ Trafficking As Viral Photo Claims?
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court Tries Chidinma’s Dad, Four Others For ‘Obstructing Police Duties’
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News Indonesia Police Brutalise Nigerian Diplomatic Officer At Supermarket
0 Comments
57 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Investment Council's Boss, Sadiku Arrested, Detained Over Fraud
0 Comments
51 Minutes Ago
Opinion Babangida: The Tyrant, Destroyer Of Nigeria, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
News Suspected IPOB Militants Invade South-East Shops, Destroy Goods Of Violators Of Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad