Suspected IPOB Members Shoot At Bus, Burn Passenger Alive For Flouting Sit-at-home Order In Imo

It was gathered that commercial activities in most parts of the state were grounded as residents obeyed the order for their safety.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have reportedly burnt alive a passenger in Nkwogu, Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State for flouting the sit-at-home order issued by the group.

Daily Trust reported that students were prevented from taking the National Examination Council (NECO) examination as schools were shut.

The victim, it was gathered, was in one of three buses that were torched by a mob.

Two of the vehicles, Hummer Buses, belonging to a popular transport company, Libra, were coming from Umuahia, Abia State capital when they ran into a group of hoodlums suspected to be members of IPOB.

It was gathered that they shot at the tyres, which forced the bus to stop.

The passengers of the buses scuttled to safety, while one of the drivers was reportedly shot in the hip.

The passenger could not escape before the bus was burnt.

It was also reported that there was heavy shooting around Banana junction along Orlu-Owerri Road as gunmen engaged security agents in a shoot-out.

