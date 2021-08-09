Trial Begins For Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Lagos Court

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, has been taken to court and will be arraigned with two other suspects in the case, PUNCH reports.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

The arraignment of 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, is set to commence on Monday at the Yaba Magistrates' Court in Lagos State.

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, has been taken to court and will be arraigned with two other suspects in the case, PUNCH reports.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, recently she was able to kill him because he was weak.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card. 

She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.

Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Nigerian Senator, Okorocha Forfeits Hotel, University, Other Buildings To Imo Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Son Of Nigeria's Ex-President Yar'Adua Remanded For Killing Four Persons, Secretly Released From Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Court Remands Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Prison
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Human Rights Lawyer Takes Buhari To Court For Appointing New IGP From Overseas
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Ibadan Suspected Serial Killer Escapes From Police Custody
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Legal Senate Orders Probe Of CCT Chairman For Assaulting Abuja Security Guard
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Lagos Governor, Tinubu Undergoes Second Surgery In US Hospital, Returns To UK On Crutches
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Accident Five Persons Dead As Tanker Crushes Taxicab In Oyo
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Jobs Nigerian Government Owes Us Three Months’ Salaries – Beneficiaries Of 774,000 Special Public Scheme Cry Out
0 Comments
6 Minutes Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Doles Out Clothes, Food Items To Over 1000 ‘Surrendered’ Boko Haram Fighters, Families
0 Comments
11 Minutes Ago
Free Speech Nigerian Broadcasting Commission Makes U-Turn, Asks Media Houses To Report Terrorist Attacks, Violations
0 Comments
21 Minutes Ago
News Pentecostal Churches In Nigeria Are A Scam, Gathering Of Greedy Lazy Men—Mother Of Molested Deeper Life School Pupil
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Suspected IPOB Members Shoot At Bus, Burn Passenger Alive For Flouting Sit-at-home Order In Imo
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Nigerian Senator, Okorocha Forfeits Hotel, University, Other Buildings To Imo Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Son Of Nigeria's Ex-President Yar'Adua Remanded For Killing Four Persons, Secretly Released From Prison
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Chairman Of Buhari's APC Party, Governor Buni In Multi-billion Naira Asset Declaration Scandal
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Violent Protest Rocks Katsina After Vehicle Of Nigeria Customs Officials Chasing Rice Smugglers Kill Five
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Troops Repelled Boko Haram’s Attack On Borno Town, Wounded Many Terrorists— Army Spokesperson
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad