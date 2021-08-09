Trial Begins For Chidinma, Alleged Killer Of Super TV Boss In Lagos Court

The arraignment of 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, is set to commence on Monday at the Yaba Magistrates' Court in Lagos State.

Ojukwu, a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, has been taken to court and will be arraigned with two other suspects in the case, PUNCH reports.

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.

Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, recently she was able to kill him because he was weak.

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.

She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.

Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.