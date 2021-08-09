Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court Tries Chidinma’s Dad, Four Others For ‘Obstructing Police Duties’

Mr Onoh Ojukwu, the father of murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, and four others appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Monday for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to report a crime to the law enforcement agencies.

Ojukwu, 57, and Babalola Disu, 42, are to face trial on charges of obstructing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police.

Ojukwu is father to Chidinma, who is standing trial for allegedly killing Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super Television.

The three other defendants were said to be Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, are to face trial for dishonestly receiving stolen items.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba.

The Prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ejiofor, from the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department, Panti, told the court that Ojukwu had blocked the police from arresting his daughter, Chidinma, when the law caught up with her.

He added that the second defendant, Disu, had also failed to report the death of Ataga to the police.

Disu was the manager of Airbnb apartment in Lekki 1, where Ataga was found dead.

“The other three defendants were also alleged to have dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an iPhone 7 worth N150,000 belonging to the deceased,” he said.

He added that the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties each in like sum.

She noted that the sureties must make a deposit of N20,000 each into the coffers of the Chief registrar.

She adjourned the case until September 6 for mention.