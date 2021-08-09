Usifo Ataga’s Murder: Court Tries Chidinma’s Dad, Four Others For ‘Obstructing Police Duties’

Ojukwu is father to Chidinma, who is standing trial for allegedly killing Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super Television.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 09, 2021

Mr Onoh Ojukwu, the father of murder suspect, Chidinma Ojukwu, and four others appeared before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, on Monday for alleged obstruction of justice and failing to report a crime to the law enforcement agencies.

Ojukwu, 57, and Babalola Disu, 42, are to face trial on charges of obstructing the police from performing their duties and failing to report a crime to the police.

Ojukwu is father to Chidinma, who is standing trial for allegedly killing Michael Usifo Ataga, the Chief Executive Officer of Super Television.

The three other defendants were said to be Jessica Egbochi, 28; Abayomi Olutayo, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 23, are to face trial for dishonestly receiving stolen items.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defendants committed the offences on June 18 and 23, at Computer village, Ikeja, and Alagomeji, Yaba.

The Prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ejiofor, from the State Criminal Investigative and Intelligence Department, Panti, told the court that Ojukwu had blocked the police from arresting his daughter, Chidinma, when the law caught up with her.

He added that the second defendant, Disu, had also failed to report the death of Ataga to the police.

Disu was the manager of Airbnb apartment in Lekki 1, where Ataga was found dead.

“The other three defendants were also alleged to have dishonestly received a MacBook valued at N2.5 million and an iPhone 7 worth N150,000 belonging to the deceased,” he said.

He added that the offences contravened Sections 97, 117, 328 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N1million with two sureties each in like sum.

She noted that the sureties must make a deposit of N20,000 each into the coffers of the Chief registrar.

She adjourned the case until September 6 for mention.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Nigerian Senator, Okorocha Forfeits Hotel, University, Other Buildings To Imo Government
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Legal Lawyer Rickey Tarfa A No-Show In Lagos Court In His Case Against EFCC
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Chief Justice Of Nigeria Supports Social Media Repression Bill During Public Forum
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Lagos Banker Reveals Governor Emmanuel Udom Of Akwa Ibom Threatened Her Life Over Financial Fraud
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Legal Spending Of Recovered Loot Since 1999: Why FG Must Obey The Law - Court
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Corruption Judicial Corruption: Lawyer Seeks To Unseat Supreme Court Judge, Mary Peter-Odili
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Nigerian Government Reacts To Torture Of Diplomatic Officer By Indonesian Police
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
VIDEO NEWS VIDEO: What IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu Told Us In DSS Custody—#Dunamis5 Activist Opens Up
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Suspected IPOB Militants Invade South-East Shops, Destroy Goods Of Violators Of Sit-At-Home Order
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Babangida: The Tyrant, Destroyer Of Nigeria, By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Investment Council's Boss, Sadiku Arrested, Detained Over Fraud
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Indonesia Police Brutalise Nigerian Diplomatic Officer At Supermarket
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N500million Ransom For Abducted Niger Commissioner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Journalism FACT-CHECK: Did The UN Issue Alert On Organ Trafficking As Viral Photo Claims?
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Governors’ Six-Hour Meeting Over Embattled Chairman, Secondus Ends In Deadlock
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB's Sit-At-Home: Unknown Gunmen Attack Anambra Police Station, Cart Away Arms
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insecurity Borno Cleric Identifies Four Churches Demolished By State Government’s Task Force
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: National Chairman Of Buhari's APC Party, Governor Buni In Multi-billion Naira Asset Declaration Scandal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad