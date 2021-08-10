2023 Governorship Ambition Forces Delta’s Ex-Attorney-General, Wife To Divorce

Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor, a former Delta State house of Assembly and former House of Representatives member and the ex-Attorney General, Peter Mrakpor, had legalised their marriage in 2010.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

The immediate past Delta State’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Peter Mrakpor, has divorced his wife, Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor.

SaharaReporters gathered that the marriage produced triplets (all girls), while two children, a boy and a girl, earlier had by Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor, who is the current Director General, (DG), Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency, were adopted by Mrakpor as his own children.

SaharaReporters learnt that the couple's breakup was connected to the 2023 governorship election where the past Attorney-General who hails from Delta Central senatorial district of the state is said to be eyeing the governor's seat while his estranged wife who hails from Delta North senatorial district is said to be eyeing the deputy governor's position.

Sources close to the divorced couple however disclosed that, the estranged wife had allegedly warned her ex-husband, Mrakpor, to drop his governorship ambition.

Confirming the divorce, in a statement signed by Akpovoke Otiti, Media Assistant to Peter Mrakpor, the ex-commissioner stated that his marriage with Joan broke down in July 2020 due to what he described as "Irreconcilable behavioural patterns".

According to Mrakpor, he had instructed his solicitor to commence legal proceedings to formally dissolve the said failed marriage.

"It is pertinent to state that the marriage between Dr. Peter Adogbejire Mrakpor (SAN) and Honourable Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah) broke down finally in July 2020 due to irreconcilable behavioural patterns."

Peter Mrakpor debunked social media reports, alleging that he had an illicit affair with the sister of his estranged wife which produced a child, describing the allegations as "false, satanic and a calculated attempt to destroy my hard-earned reputation."

"My attention has been drawn to publications on Facebook and other social media platforms about a purported pregnancy/child delivery for me by a member of the Ugbah family of Ubulu-Uku, Delta State, alleged to be a sister to Hon. Joan Onyeamachi Mrakpor (nee Ugbah).

"The allegation is total false; no person is pregnant for me or has a child for me as falsely alleged by a desperate group of disgruntled politicians and enemies. I have instructed my solicitors to commence legal proceedings against any further publications about such evil allegation,” Mrakpor stated.

 

 

SaharaReporters, New York

