2023: South-East Must Present Convincing Argument For Presidency, Says Peter Obi

He said though the South-East had compelling reasons to want to produce the country’s next president in 2023, it must embrace the politics of engagement and consultation, and not confrontation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, says that the South-East region needs to present a convincing argument to the rest of Nigeria on why the region should produce the next president.

Obi, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party in the 2019 general elections, stated this while speaking with Arise TV on Monday.

Peter Obi

He said, “We need to convince the other people why it should be us. And you know we have a convincing argument for that. But it needs to be convincing. We are not going to hold a gun in their head and say you must come here.

“Politics is about engagement and consultation, and not confrontation. You consult and discuss with other people and say, ‘this is how we need to do it for us to have peaceful co-existence’.

“The decision will be done within the party. It’s not a question of my view or anybody’s view; it’s that of the party. Because even if we say it should come to the South and the party zones it to the North, there’s nothing that can be done.

“This is because these are major parties with a lot of members and stakeholders who will sit down and discuss at round tables. Politics, for me, is something you sit down at a roundtable, discuss and agree with each other.”

Obi criticised the Muhammadu Buhari government’s attempt at stimulating the economy through construction and revitalisation of infrastructure, stressing that what the government needed to do was strengthen the informal sector of the economy to be able to grow the economy.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

