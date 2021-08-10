BREAKING: Nigeria's Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Grills EX-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Over Corruption Allegations

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman for the EFCC confirmed the invitation of the former governor to the EFCC office.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

A former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson has been grilled by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over allegation of misappropriation of public funds, among others. 

SaharaReporters learnt that Dickson presented himself to the EFCC on Tuesday following an invitation by the agency over allegations bordering on abuse of office and misappropriation of public funds during his eight-year period as governor of Bayelsa State. 

Dickson was the governor of the state between 2012 and 2020.

As at the time of the filing this report, it was learnt that the former governor, who arrived at the headquarters of the EFCC in Jabi, Abuja around 11am, was still being grilled by a team of operatives investigating the allegations against him.

Though the details of the allegations against the governor were sketchy as of press time, a source familiar with the case disclosed that they are related to issues of assets declaration and misapplication of intervention funds and other assets belonging to the state government.

