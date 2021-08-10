BREAKING: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Party Suspends Caretaker Chairman For Criticising Buhari

Adamu allegedly wished that Buhari was killed by coronavirus.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended a chapter chairman for openly criticising Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Chairman of the APC in Yola South, Suleiman Adamu, was on Tuesday suspended after a viral audio, in which he allegedly criticised President Buhari and pledged allegiance to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, surfaced. 

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

A press release issued by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Mohammed Abdullahi, states that the APC was disturbed by the audio.

 

In the audio, Adamu allegedly wished that Buhari was killed by coronavirus. 

 

Adamu allegedly spoke at a reconciliation meeting chaired by former Adamawa state governor, Jibrilla Bindow.

 

The release, sighted by SaharaReporters, reads in part, "As a party, we came across an audio clip that is widely circulating in the social media which emanates from the Stakeholders meeting of our party in Yola South Local Government Area.

See Also Politics Adamawa All Progressives Congress’ Chieftain Wishes Buhari Dead In Leaked Audio 0 Comments 6 Hours Ago

"In light of the above, we had an emergency SWC meeting today (10/08/2021) where the audio clip was replayed, digested and deliberated upon.

 

"At the end it was observed that some of the words/remarks in the audio clip were most unfortunate and require further investigation.

 

"Consequently, a 7-man disciplinary committee has been set up by the SWC to investigate the issues in the audio clip and make appropriate recommendations for action.

 

"In order to ensure unhindered investigation and fair hearing, the SWC has resolved that the APC Caretaker Chairman, Yola South Local Government (Alh. Suleiman Adamu) who is a member of the State Executive Committee be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation by the 7-man disciplinary committee.

 

"Meanwhile, the APC Local Government Vice Chairman (Alh. Adamu Majekano) is mandated to take over as Acting Chairman, Yola South.

 

"Finally, we urge our Stakeholders at all levels not to allow unpleasant comments/remarks during party meetings of any nature."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Adamawa All Progressives Congress’ Chieftain Wishes Buhari Dead In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: South-East Must Present Convincing Argument For Presidency, Says Peter Obi
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Again, Buhari Calls UK Police On Nigerians, Protesters Lay 14-Day Siege To Embassy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics BUSTED: Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Hosts Lavish Birthday Party In Jamaica, Dangote, Bank Executives Show Up In Private Jets
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights South-West Governors Urged To Prioritise Human Rights In Establishment Of Amotekun
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Politics Biafra Agitators Storm UK Parliament, London To Protest Against Alleged Genocide In South-East
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Pastor Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Fleeing Without Paying Bills After Spending Six Months In Hotel
0 Comments
49 Minutes Ago
CRIME Late Super TV Boss' Family Accuse Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu Of Bungling Prosecution Of Prime Suspect, Chidinma, Others
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
News How 24 Family Members Died In One Day In Sokoto
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Insecurity How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Business Africa's Richest Man, Dangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long Delay
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun Police Arrest College Worker For Allegedly Raping Student In File Room
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Sit-At-Home, Crippling South-East Economy Not The Best Way To Support Kanu—Ohanaeze Counters IPOB
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Guinea Confirms West Africa's First Case Of Deadly, Ebola-like Marburg Virus
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News IPOB Denies Killing, Harassing South-East Residents For Flouting Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Recalls Ambassador To Indonesia Over Assault Of Diplomat
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad