How 24 Family Members Died In One Day In Sokoto

The death of 24 family members in Danzanke village of Bargaja ward of Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State has been confirmed by Sokoto State Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname.

It was learnt that the family members died after eating a poisonous substance in their food on Monday.

Ali confirmed the deaths on Tuesday in a statement, stating that the incident was caused by the use of a chemical like fertiliser as seasoning for their food.

The poisonous substance is popularly called Gishirin Lalle in Hausa.

”Regrettably, the entire family who ate the meal lost their lives, except two female members, who merely tasted the food and are currently responding to treatment, with very good chances of survival.

”Attempts to save the lives of all the affected people by providing the needed medical care proved abortive," the health commissioner said.

According to Ali, it is important for the public to know that the incident was preventable and not contagious.

"Food stores should be secured to prevent access to flies, while cooked food and water sources should be secured," he said.

”Wells should have covers to prevent contamination from faces of surface water after rainfall, the water should be boiled before use, especially in rural areas.

”Report to health facility or isolation camp in your area early when you observe any unusual symptoms or unusual condition."