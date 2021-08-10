How Buhari Government Sent Plane To Benin Republic To Repatriate Activist, Sunday Igboho— Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, has said the Nigerian government told their Benin Republic counterpart to repatriate Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, after his arrest in the Francophone country in July.

Falana said the Benin Republic government, however, refused to put the freedom fighter, on the waiting plane after it informed the Muhammadu Buhari-led government to understand that obeying the law is sacrosanct to them.

The Senior Advocate stated this during an interview withwith the BBC Yoruba on Tuesday.

Falana said, “The Nigerian government asked the Benin Republic government to repatriate Sunday Igboho. In fact, we heard they had even sent an aircraft to be used to bring him down to Abuja.

“The Benin government made its Nigerian counterpart to understand that this is not a lawless society.”

Igboho was arrested by security operatives at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic alongside his wife, Ropo, while trying to catch a flight to Germany.

The Department of State Services (DSS) had on July 1 raided the residence of Igboho in Ibadan, Oyo State. The activist, alongside others, had planned to hold a ”Yoruba Nation Rally” in Lagos two days after the raid.

The DSS raided the residence, killed two people, and arrested 12 of his associates but Igboho escaped.

The agency alleged that Igboho was stockpiling weapons, and subsequently declared him wanted. The agitator had been on the run since the raid until his eventual arrest in Benin Republic.