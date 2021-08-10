How TB Joshua Was Magician, Disguised As Prophet – Chris Okotie

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

The Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church International Ministries, Chris Okotie, has described the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), late Prophet TB Joshua as a magician who disguised to be a minister of God.

Recall that the Nigerian televangelist died on June 6 after hosting a programme in the church premises at Segun-Irefin Street, Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, Nigeria.

His body was interred on July 9 at the church premises as ordered by his wife and other members of the family.

However, his burial which had in attendance eminent people from all walks of life was boycotted by a few top Nigeria pastors.

Their attitude towards the deceased triggered criticisms from some concerned Nigerians who linked their actions to envy.

Meanwhile, in a recent video making the rounds on social media, Okotie said the popular Nigerian prophet was never called by God into the gospel ministry.

He said in the video, “What is the truth about TB Joshua? Who was he? Was he a product of Christianity? Or a practitioner of shamanism? Was he a servant of the Lord Jesus? Or some itinerant religious quack?

“Was he a true prophet, who was misunderstood? Or a hypocrite masquerading under the habiliment of the Faith?

“When God begins a work in scripture, particularly from the Old Testament, he begins with patterns, what we call types, shadows”.

“You say why because the patterns determine the flow of power and authenticity of that enterprise. He is a magician, a sorcerer, and calls himself a prophet.”

 

 

