How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy

The Nigerian Navy says six suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were killed during a gun battle at Awkuzu in Anambra state on Monday, August 9.

Commander Officer of Naval Outpost in Onitsha, Adekunle Okeniyi, in a statement also described as false the alleged killing of two of its personnel during the incident.

Nigerian Navy

Okeniyi said the pro-Biafra group attacked the troops but were repelled.

The statement read, “The attention of the Naval Outpost, Onitsha has been drawn to some false publications that on the 9th August 2001, two naval personnel were killed at Awkuzu during a gun duel with suspected Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra state.

“The Naval Outpost Onitsha clearly refutes this fake news and wishes to state categorically that none of our own personnel suffered any casualty during the gun duel.

“Rather, the troops fought gallantly and were able to repel the attack which resulted in the loss of six suspected IPOB members while others suffered serious injury.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Naval Outpost Onitsha calls for an immediate halt to the circulation of this fake news and wishes to advise the general public to disregard this fake news.”

IPOB had on July 30 ordered sit-at-home in the South-East every Monday, until Nnamdi Kanu, its leader, is released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The proscribed group had said the lockdown tagged ‘Ghost Monday’ would also affect schools and marketplaces.

The sit-at-home was observed in the South-East on Monday and IPOB has announced that the directive will stand till Kanu is released.