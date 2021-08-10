Hushpuppi: Suspended DCP Abba Kyari Appears Fourth Time Before Inspector-General’s Panel, Grilled For Hours

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, was reportedly grilled for four hours by the probe panel set up by the Inspector General of Police over his relationship with a confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

According to Vanguard, the interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel, which was headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, was held at Area 10 headquarters of FCID in Garki, Abuja.

Abba Kyari

It was the fourth time Kyari would appear before the committee.

It was gathered that the interrogation, which is being held behind closed doors, commenced at about 2pm and continued till about 6 pm before it was adjourned.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had recently issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that included internet fraud and money laundering.

Before Monday’s interrogation, Kyari had appeared before the SIP on three occasions and had continued to insist on his innocence, saying he did nothing wrong.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Police Service Commission suspended the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and he was also replaced as the Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, by DCP Tunji Disu.