Hushpuppi: Suspended DCP Abba Kyari Appears Fourth Time Before Inspector-General’s Panel, Grilled For Hours

The interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel, which was headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, was held at Area 10 headquarters of FCID in Garki, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Commander, Police Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, was reportedly grilled for four hours by the probe panel set up by the Inspector General of Police over his relationship with a confessed fraudster, Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi.

According to Vanguard, the interrogation by the Special Investigation Panel, which was headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Force Criminal Investigations Department, Joseph Egbunike, was held at Area 10 headquarters of FCID in Garki, Abuja.

Abba Kyari

It was the fourth time Kyari would appear before the committee.

It was gathered that the interrogation, which is being held behind closed doors, commenced at about 2pm and continued till about 6 pm before it was adjourned.

The United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of California, had recently issued an arrest warrant against Kyari for his alleged links to Hushpuppi, who is standing trial for various offences that included internet fraud and money laundering.

Before Monday’s interrogation, Kyari had appeared before the SIP on three occasions and had continued to insist on his innocence, saying he did nothing wrong.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Police Service Commission suspended the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police and he was also replaced as the Head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the Nigeria Police Force, by DCP Tunji Disu.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Human Rights Police Arrest Kemi Olunloyo Over Blog Post Accusing Pastor Of Adultery
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Bribe-Seeking Policeman Accused Of Assaulting, Fondling Female Ondo University Student
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Police IGP Orders Immediate Removal Of Roadblocks By Revenue Agents, Transport Unions, Others
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Legal Police: Lamido To Be Charged To Court For Alleged Breach Of Public Peace
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
CRIME Three Arrested In Edo State Over Kidnapping Of Lagos Pupils
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Aisha Buhari Did Not See The President During Her London Visit, Source Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Insecurity 112 Killed, 160 Abducted In Kaduna, Plateau In One Month – Amnesty International
0 Comments
16 Minutes Ago
CRIME Suspected Killer of Super TV Boss, Chidinma Conveyed By Officials In ‘Special Car’
0 Comments
56 Seconds Ago
Boko Haram No Forgiveness For Boko Haram Who Killed My Husband, His Brother, Mum – Widow Of Colonel Sakaba Lambasts Nigerian Army
0 Comments
31 Minutes Ago
Opinion Gen. Babangida On The Marble, By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
40 Minutes Ago
Corruption How Bribe-Taking Abuja Policemen, Motorists, Traders Cause Gridlock On Bwari Road – Resident
0 Comments
24 Minutes Ago
CRIME Swiss National, Driver Abducted In Ogun, Spend Three Days In Kidnappers' Den
0 Comments
56 Minutes Ago
Politics Adamawa All Progressives Congress’ Chieftain Wishes Buhari Dead In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Legal Court Declares Nigerian Government’s Collection Of Value Added Tax As Illegal
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigeria's Renowned Security Expert, Ona Ekhomu Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics BUSTED: Nigeria’s Central Bank Governor, Emefiele Hosts Lavish Birthday Party In Jamaica, Dangote, Bank Executives Show Up In Private Jets
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Legal Venezuelan Diplomat, Alex Saab's Defence Wins Procedural Victory in US Court
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Business Africa's Richest Man, Dangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long Delay
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad