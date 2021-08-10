Nigeria Recalls Ambassador To Indonesia Over Assault Of Diplomat

The Nigeria government has recalled its ambassador to Indonesia over the ill-treatment meted out to its diplomat by Indonesian immigration police officers.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday at a news conference in Abuja.

This comes after the ministry got further and comprehensive briefing from the Nigerian ambassador on Monday evening.

Even though an apology had been tendered from the Indonesian ambassador in Nigeria, the federal government is stepping up its reaction to the assault against the diplomat, identified as Ibrahim.

Onyeama said the ambassador is being recalled for further consultations at the highest level.

He said this would include a review of Nigeria’s relations with Indonesia.

He said Nigeria had demanded severe sanctions against the Indonesian immigration officials responsible for the brazen assault.

“There is no justification for the treatment to a diplomat and even to a Nigerian citizen.

“We are taking strong steps to defend the interests of Nigerians anywhere in the world,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government had earlier expressed its dissatisfaction over the maltreatment of an officer of the Nigeria High Commission and Consulate in Indonesia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the arrest and manhandling of the diplomatic official was against international law and the Vienna Conventions governing Diplomatic and Consular Relations between states.

The Nigerian government said it had written to the government of Indonesia over the ill-treatment meted out to its Diplomatic Agent in the country.