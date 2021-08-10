Ogun Police Arrest College Worker For Allegedly Raping Student In File Room

The victim subsequently reported the incident to her guardian, who in turn complained to the school management.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested an administrative staff member of the state's College of Health Technology, Olawale Jamiu for allegedly raping a student. 

This was disclosed by the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement sent to SaharaReporters on Tuesday. 

According to the statement, the victim had gone to the office of 39-year-old Jamiu to collect her school file when he dragged her into the file room and forcibly had sex with her. 

The victim subsequently reported the incident to her guardian, who in turn complained to the school management. 

Jamiu, it was stated, initially denied the allegations but confessed to the crime upon being confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after the alleged act.

The statement by Oyeyemi partly read, “An administrative staff member of college of health technology, Olawale Jamiu has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a student of the college (name withheld).

”The 39-year-old randy college staff member was arrested following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu divisional headquarters by the management of the college. They reported that the victim was raped when she went to collect her school file from the office of the suspect. On getting there, the suspect dragged the victim into the file room and forcefully had sex with her. The victim there and then reported the incident to her guardian who in turn reported to the authority of the school. 

”Upon the report, the DPO (Divisional Police Officer), Ilese division, CSP Amuda Ajibola quickly detailed his detectives to the college where the suspect was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect who initially denied the allegation was dumbfounded when confronted with the apologetic message he sent to the victim after his devilish act.

“The victim has been taken to the state hospital, Ijebu-Ode for medical treatment. 

“Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the anti-human trafficking and child labour unit of the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution."

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Pastor Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Fleeing Without Paying Bills After Spending Six Months In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Super TV Boss' Family Accuse Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu Of Bungling Prosecution Of Prime Suspect, Chidinma, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Scandal BREAKING: New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo Resigns Over Sexual Harassment Scandal
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Killer of Super TV Boss, Chidinma Conveyed By Officials In ‘Special Car’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Swiss National, Driver Abducted In Ogun, Spend Three Days In Kidnappers' Den
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Police: 16 Officers Killed In Zamfara Ambush
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Pastor Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Fleeing Without Paying Bills After Spending Six Months In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Super TV Boss' Family Accuse Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu Of Bungling Prosecution Of Prime Suspect, Chidinma, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How 24 Family Members Died In One Day In Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Africa's Richest Man, Dangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long Delay
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Sit-At-Home, Crippling South-East Economy Not The Best Way To Support Kanu—Ohanaeze Counters IPOB
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Guinea Confirms West Africa's First Case Of Deadly, Ebola-like Marburg Virus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News IPOB Denies Killing, Harassing South-East Residents For Flouting Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Party Suspends Caretaker Chairman For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Recalls Ambassador To Indonesia Over Assault Of Diplomat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad