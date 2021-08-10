Plateau Killings: Buhari Orders Military To Gun Down Persons Carrying Illegal Weapons

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

Amid the ongoing massacre in some parts of Plateau State, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the Nigerian Army to gun down persons wielding illegal weapons.

According to eyewitnesses, despite heavy troops’ presence in the state, scores of indigenes and residents have been murdered in recent weeks by criminals.

Muhammadu Buhari

It was gathered that the marauders attacked in broad daylight, steal, kill, rape and destroy farmlands.

Communities in Riyom and Bassa Local Government Areas are worst hit, Daily Post reports.

In one of the invasions, on July 31, five locals died and 85 buildings were set on fire at Jebbu Miango.

The army scrambled a rebuttal after some natives declared that Ibrahim Ali, the General Officer Commanding 3 Division in Rukuba, was on an “evil mission.”

Ali, Commander of the Special Task Force, Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), was accused of acting on an “order” to wipe out the Miango chiefdom.

But President Buhari had recently approved a special operation after a comprehensive security report by the National Security Adviser’s office.

Ali conveyed the directive on Monday while addressing the troops deployed in the Tangoron community of Riyom Local government area.

“The Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari has asked us to gun down anybody seen carrying illegal weapon and we must carry out the order.

“Those people must be criminals. You have to go into the bush and clear them wherever they are hiding”, he said.

Ali further disclosed that the time frame for the operation is ten days.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

