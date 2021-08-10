Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family

The police on Monday arraigned Chidinma before a Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

Family members of the murdered of Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, have said they were not informed by the police that 21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the murder case would be arraigned in court. 

 

“We were shocked to read from the media that she was arraigned in court. The Lagos State Police Command didn’t inform us at all,” a family source told SaharaReporters.

 

“The other defendants including the man claiming to be Chidinma’s father wasn’t her father but her sugar daddy. So the police lied about that.

 

“We were also shocked that Chidinma reportedly left the court premises without handcuffs in an Uber ride.”

 

Chidinma, a 21-year-old Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, was arrested by the police on June 23, 2021.

 

She was said to have been in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Usifo for about four months before the incident.

 

Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at an apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with Chidinma.

 

She was consequently arrested on June 23 in in Yaba and paraded at the Lagos State Police Command headquarters in Ikeja.

 

She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of alcohol and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card. She, however, backtracked later in a video, claiming she acted in self defence.

 

Usifo was buried on July 30 in a low-key ceremony attended by his family members, including his wife, and friends.

 

