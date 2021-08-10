Sit-At-Home, Crippling South-East Economy Not The Best Way To Support Kanu—Ohanaeze Counters IPOB

Ohanaeze appealed to the separatist group to explore other means to show solidarity for Kanu

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 10, 2021

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has urged the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to suspend its sit-at-home directive issued to the South-East residents to demand the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

 

Ohanaeze appealed to the separatist group to explore other means to show solidarity for Kanu, The Punch reports. 

File photo used to illustrate story.

The sit-at-home order declared by IPOB is to be observed every Monday to protest the incarceration of the leader.

 

Kanu has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June, but only appeared briefly before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja for terrorism-related charges.

 

The July 26 trial has been adjourned till October 21, 2021 as the secret police failed to bring the secessionist leader to court.

 

IPOB then commanded a sit-at-home in the South-East which turned bloody on Monday as hoodlums wreaked havoc in Anambra and Imo states, killing at least four policemen and four other persons.

 

Many were injured and vehicles were also burnt while banks, markets, schools, and other public places were shut down as people stayed indoors out of fear of being assailed outside.

 

Reacting, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in a chat with The Punch on Tuesday, condemned the killings and attacks on the people of the South-East on Monday.

 

“We are sad that we lost yet other lives to the process. Violence is not to be celebrated in any way at all. We have always urged them (IPOB) to thread on the side of caution because we believe that dialogue and deliberations are better ways of achieving results,” he said.

 

Ogbonnia said shutting down the socio-economic activities of the region was not the best way for IPOB to show support for Kanu.

 

He said, “Ohanaeze’s position is that it should not continue. It is not necessary destroying the socio-economic activities of the South-East. There are other ways of expressing support for Nnamdi Kanu short of shutting down the socio-economic activities of the South-East.

 

“We are aware that people from Cameroon, people from other parts of Nigeria are in the South-East for commercial purposes. This disruption is not good for the development of the South-East, it is adding hardship to the people.

 

“Even yesterday (Monday), many people didn’t take the NECO examination because of the sit-at-home order. We have appealed to IPOB to reconsider its position and rather have a collective deliberation and come to a consensus on how to further press its demands short of disrupting economic activities.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigerian Pastor Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Fleeing Without Paying Bills After Spending Six Months In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Super TV Boss' Family Accuse Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu Of Bungling Prosecution Of Prime Suspect, Chidinma, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Africa's Richest Man, Dangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long Delay
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

CRIME Nigerian Pastor Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Fleeing Without Paying Bills After Spending Six Months In Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Late Super TV Boss' Family Accuse Lagos Police Commissioner, Odumosu Of Bungling Prosecution Of Prime Suspect, Chidinma, Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How 24 Family Members Died In One Day In Sokoto
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Ex-Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson Speaks After Tuesday's Grilling By Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Over Fraud Allegations
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity How We Killed Six Suspected IPOB Members In Anambra During Gun Duel— Nigerian Navy
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Legal Police Took Murder Suspect, Chidinma Away Without Handcuffs In Uber Ride—Late Super TV Boss' Family
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Business Africa's Richest Man, Dangote May Forfeit Refinery Project To Nigerian Debt Recovery Agency Over Rising Debts, Long Delay
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Ogun Police Arrest College Worker For Allegedly Raping Student In File Room
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Guinea Confirms West Africa's First Case Of Deadly, Ebola-like Marburg Virus
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News IPOB Denies Killing, Harassing South-East Residents For Flouting Sit-At-Home Directive
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics BREAKING: Nigeria's Ruling All Progressives Congress Party Suspends Caretaker Chairman For Criticising Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Nigeria Recalls Ambassador To Indonesia Over Assault Of Diplomat
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad