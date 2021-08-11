AUDIO: I Wish Buhari Had Contracted, Been Killed By COVID-19 – Adamawa APC Chairman

In a leaked audio clip, the APC chieftains were heard making spiteful and denigrating remarks against Buhari without let or hindrance.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

The audio file where suspended caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, in the Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Sulaiman Adamu, said he wished the deadly coronavirus had killed President Muhammadu Buhari, has surfaced.

Adamu, who made the spiteful remark during a meeting of some APC chieftains, said if he was asked to choose between Buhari and the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, he would rather go for the latter.

President Muhammadu Buhari

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that sources revealed that high-profile party members at the meeting included the immediate past Governor of Adamawa State, Muhammadu Bindow, and the immediate past Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, who is the incumbent member representing Yola South constituency in the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Mijinyawa.

In a leaked audio clip, the APC chieftains were heard making spiteful and denigrating remarks against Buhari without let or hindrance.

Excerpts of the conversation:

Anonymous: No one is recognising Sadu (Sa'ad Tahir) as a former deputy governor. You (Bindow) are the only person giving him the undeserved recognition.

Bindo: Yes, I know that, but let's leave all that for now... (cuts in)

Anonymous: By the way; is he from Yola south? His polling unit is at Karewa in Yola north. Besides he's not a grassroots man; he's an Abuja based, you know that because he has never spent two weeks here.

Mijinyawa: We are the guys on ground, I don't think we need to bother; let them come to the arena, we'll slug it out and everyone would know where their stand is.

Adamu: As for me, being a party administrator, even Buhari himself, what is his impact on the party? Of what value is he to us? How I wish he had contracted the deadly corona virus, so that Osinbajo would take over... (laughter).

Also lambasting the president, Abubakar Sirimbai, said, it is better for the “accursed president” to die so that Osinbajo could take over power.

“It is better for the accursed president to die so that his deputy can assume the reins of power. We sold our properties to help the president win the election. We bought underwear, braziers, and cosmetics which we used to give him a makeup. If I’m averse to Osinbajo becoming the president, may God not give me the privilege of living till evening.

“Buhari has achieved nothing in Adamawa in the last six years. APC in Adamawa thrives on the legacies of Bindow. We heard that Buhari used to be extremely happy whenever he learnt someone has gone bankrupt. We can’t be worshipping him like others,” Sirimbai was quoted as saying.

Also, the former speaker of the state house of assembly, Mijinyawa in apparent approval of what others said, added that, “Osinbajo is our own.”

