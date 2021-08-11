Bandits Abduct Zamfara Politician’s Wife, Seven-month-old Son

The ex-councilor was left with a gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the wife and seven-month-old son of Babangida Ibrahim, an ex-councilor in Zamfara State.

 

Muhammad Shehu, the spokesman for the state police command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

File Photo: Gunmen middleeastpress

The police spokesman said the gunmen attacked the former councilor’s house at Damba in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, at about 12.30 am on Wednesday.

 

According to Shehu, the ex-councilor was left with a gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

 

He said, “The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the rescue of the victims.

 

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hussaini Rabi’u, has ordered a thorough investigation on the matter to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.”

 

Deadly attacks by bandits have worsened in Zamfara State.

 

Farming and herding communities in the state have been terrorized by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, and kidnapping residents for ransom.

 

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

 

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

 

Despite the intervention, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and killed.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Mothers Of Abducted Baptist School Pupils Protest, Block Kaduna Road
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
CRIME Two Die As Farmers, Herdsmen Clash In Oyo Community
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Herdsmen Also Have Problems In North, ACF Reacts To Akeredolu’s Seven-day Ultimatum To Herders
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Over 500 Bandits Promise To Surrender In Kaduna After Peace Deal With Sheikh Gumi, Police Commissioner
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Why Ibarapa Youths Supported Sunday Igboho —Igangan Indigenes
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Nigeria’s Security Better Now Than In 2015 —Lai Mohammed
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics DSS Grills Ex-Adamawa Governor Bindow, Others Over "Death Wishes Against Buhari" In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "The Bags Belong To The Governor"—Power-Drunk Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Aides Breach Airport Security Procedure, Refuse To Be Screened To Board Flight
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News BREAKING: Gani Fawehinmi’s First Son, Mohammed Is Dead
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics AUDIO: I Wish Buhari Had Contracted, Been Killed By COVID-19 – Adamawa APC Chairman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu Has No School Certificates To Tender To Nigerians, Says Bode George
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To Keyamo: You Lack Discipline, Reaped Nothing For Supporting My Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Community Protests Demolition, Seizure of Land By State Government
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News IPOB Knocks Traditional Rulers Who Aided Arrest Of Anambra Youths Because They Rejected Bid To Sell Land To Herders
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Free Speech ‘Most Conditions Have Been Accepted’—Buhari Government Hints On Lifting Twitter Suspension
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: After 10 Years, Shell Company Agrees To Pay Ogoni Communities N45billion Over Oil Spills
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Eight Herdsmen For Kidnapping Ex-Minister's Son, Collecting N22million Ransom
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Extremely Futile In Imaginations – Minister Lai Mohammed Uses Foul Language For Sceptics Of COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad