Bandits Abduct Zamfara Politician’s Wife, Seven-month-old Son

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped the wife and seven-month-old son of Babangida Ibrahim, an ex-councilor in Zamfara State.

Muhammad Shehu, the spokesman for the state police command, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

File Photo: Gunmen

The police spokesman said the gunmen attacked the former councilor’s house at Damba in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, at about 12.30 am on Wednesday.

According to Shehu, the ex-councilor was left with a gunshot wound. He is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

He said, “The command has been on the trail of the kidnappers to ensure the rescue of the victims.

“The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr. Hussaini Rabi’u, has ordered a thorough investigation on the matter to ensure the arrest of the perpetrators.”

Deadly attacks by bandits have worsened in Zamfara State.

Farming and herding communities in the state have been terrorized by gangs who raid villages, stealing cattle, and kidnapping residents for ransom.

In 2019, the state government entered a peace agreement with the gunmen.

About 15 brand new Hilux vehicles and cash gifts were also given to leaders of 'repentant' gangs of bandits by the governor in 2020.

Despite the intervention, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and killed.