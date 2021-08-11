BREAKING: After 10 Years, Shell Company Agrees To Pay Ogoni Communities N45billion Over Oil Spills

This comes 10 years after a Federal High Court ordered the company to pay the compensation. Daily Post reports that it will be paid to the Ogonis through their lawyer, Chief Lucius Nwosu.

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Multinational oil company, Shell Petroleum Company, has agreed to pay N45.9billion to the Ogoni people of Rivers State for the losses they had suffered from oil spillage that ravaged their communities.

This comes 10 years after a Federal High Court ordered the company to pay the compensation. Daily Post reports that it will be paid to the Ogonis through their lawyer, Chief Lucius Nwosu.

Shell Petroleum Company through its lawyer, Chief A. O Ejelamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, announced the decision to pay up the money while addressing Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The senior lawyer sought the order of Justice Mohammed to permit payment of the debt through the Chief Registrar of the court in a bank account to be opened for the purpose.

The final decision to pay up the money was endorsed by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Although the oil company had sought to pay through the Chief Registrar of the court, it was eventually agreed that the amount be paid to the aggrieved people through their lawyer.

The amount was awarded in favour of Ogoni people by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Lagos division of the Federal High court on June 14, 2010 in his judgment in a suit filed by the Ogoni people.

However, the Ogonis waived the interest on the principal amount as concession agreed upon during reconciliation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Ibori’s Daughter, Other Delta State Assembly Members Quarrelling Over DESOPADEC Contract
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
CRIME Minister of Defence, CDS To Visit Scenes Of Pipelines Vandalization In Delta
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM SPDC Declares Force Majeure On Forcados Offtake Programme
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Oil Kachikwu Promises Fuel Scarcity Will End By April 7, Explains How He Will End It
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Military Niger Delta Avengers Attack: Shell Bans External Movement Of Niger Delta Staff Following Attack On Chevron
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Nigerian Economy Officially Enters Recession As Pressure Mounts On Buhari Government
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics "The Bags Belong To The Governor"—Power-Drunk Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, Aides Breach Airport Security Procedure, Refuse To Be Screened To Board Flight
0 Comments
30 Minutes Ago
News BREAKING: Gani Fawehinmi’s First Son, Mohammed Is Dead
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics AUDIO: I Wish Buhari Had Contracted, Been Killed By COVID-19 – Adamawa APC Chairman
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole To Keyamo: You Lack Discipline, Reaped Nothing For Supporting My Removal As APC Chairman
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics DSS Grills Ex-Adamawa Governor Bindow, Others Over "Death Wishes Against Buhari" In Leaked Audio
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Tinubu Has No School Certificates To Tender To Nigerians, Says Bode George
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Nasarawa Community Protests Demolition, Seizure of Land By State Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News IPOB Knocks Traditional Rulers Who Aided Arrest Of Anambra Youths Because They Rejected Bid To Sell Land To Herders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Abduct Zamfara Politician’s Wife, Seven-month-old Son
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Free Speech ‘Most Conditions Have Been Accepted’—Buhari Government Hints On Lifting Twitter Suspension
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Legal Court Remands Eight Herdsmen For Kidnapping Ex-Minister's Son, Collecting N22million Ransom
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Extremely Futile In Imaginations – Minister Lai Mohammed Uses Foul Language For Sceptics Of COVID-19 Vaccine
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad