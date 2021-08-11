BREAKING: After 10 Years, Shell Company Agrees To Pay Ogoni Communities N45billion Over Oil Spills

Multinational oil company, Shell Petroleum Company, has agreed to pay N45.9billion to the Ogoni people of Rivers State for the losses they had suffered from oil spillage that ravaged their communities.

This comes 10 years after a Federal High Court ordered the company to pay the compensation. Daily Post reports that it will be paid to the Ogonis through their lawyer, Chief Lucius Nwosu.

Shell Petroleum Company through its lawyer, Chief A. O Ejelamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, announced the decision to pay up the money while addressing Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The senior lawyer sought the order of Justice Mohammed to permit payment of the debt through the Chief Registrar of the court in a bank account to be opened for the purpose.

The final decision to pay up the money was endorsed by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Although the oil company had sought to pay through the Chief Registrar of the court, it was eventually agreed that the amount be paid to the aggrieved people through their lawyer.

The amount was awarded in favour of Ogoni people by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Lagos division of the Federal High court on June 14, 2010 in his judgment in a suit filed by the Ogoni people.

However, the Ogonis waived the interest on the principal amount as concession agreed upon during reconciliation.