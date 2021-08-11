BREAKING: Gani Fawehinmi’s First Son, Mohammed Is Dead

BREAKING: Gani Fawehinmi's First Son, Mohammed Is Dead

by SaharaReporters, New York Aug 11, 2021

Mohammed Fawehinmi, the first child of the late legal luminary, Chief Gani Fawehinmi, is dead.

Though details of his death are still sketchy, SaharaReporters gathered that Mohammed died on Wednesday in an undisclosed hospital after complaining of difficulty in breathing.

He was 52.

Mohammed was a graduate of Business Administration at the University of Lagos.

He obtained an LLB degree from the University of Buckingham, England, and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1998. 

The deceased had over 20 years of experience in law practice.  

Until his death, he was the head, Mohammed Fawehinmi’s Chambers; Director, Nigerian Law Publications Limited; Director, Books Industries Nigeria Limited, and Director, Gani Fawehinmi Library & Gallery Limited.

